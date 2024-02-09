If city gets stadium deal with Jaguars, it could ask pension funds to be an investor

The Jacksonville Jaguars gave a first look at renderings for its "Stadium of the Future" Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in a video. The plans would renovate TIAA Bank Field, as well as add a sports entertainment district near the property.

Jacksonville's multi-billion dollar pension funds could be a potential way to help pay for renovating EverBank Stadium if the city reaches a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In an approach the city's top stadium deal negotiator said is just a "viable concept" at this point, the city would borrow hundreds of millions of dollars from the pension funds and repay the money at interest rates that match those fund's own investment targets.

That approach could benefit both the financial health of the pension funds and the city, but it remains in the exploration phase, said Mike Weinstein, who is leading negotiations for the city.

The Jaguars presented a proposed stadium design last summer that could cost up to $1.4 billion and would be tied to extending the team's lease to play at the city-owned stadium beyond the 2029 season.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan and the city would split the cost. How much each would pay is a key part of the talks. Whatever the cost share is, both the city and Khan would be paying hundreds of millions of dollars apiece for the stadium work.

Mayor Donna Deegan said she would like to have the framework of a deal hammered out by April or May.

"There's a lot of details to be filled in, but my hope is that once we have a really good idea of what this plan is going to look like, we can take it back before the public and start doing some more public meetings to get feedback from the community on their thoughts about what we're doing," she said.

The emergence of the pension funds as a possible source of financing for at least some of the city's share of the cost for the stadium renovations would bring the city's pension system back into the spotlight at City Hall.

Duval County voters approved a half-cent sales tax in 2016 to pay down the city's massive pension debt for retirement benefits. The sales tax will kick in when the current Better Jacksonville Plan sales tax expires, which originally was set to end in 2031 but could happen sooner in 2027.

Weinstein, who helped create the structure for the half-cent sales tax for pensions when he was in Mayor Lenny Curry's administration, said the city's pension funds could benefit from investing a portion of their $5 billion in assets for the cost of the stadium renovations.

Weinstein said in that scenario, the city would repay the pension funds at an interest rate that matches what the funds have set as targets for their investment returns. For instance, the Police and Fire Pension Fund's assumed rate of return for its assets is 6.5%, according to its most recent annual report.

Weinstein said the pension funds would benefit from being assured a portion of their assets will hit their financial targets. He said the city would benefit because it ultimately is responsible for providing taxpayer funding to cover whatever is needed beyond the investment income to pay for pension benefits of city retirees.

"So it's basically moving money around within the same family, and it's in the city's best interest to get the pension fully funded as quickly as possible, and it's in the pension's best interest to get a guarantee over the long haul of the returns that they want," he said.

The city has separate pension funds for general employees, for corrections officers, and for police and firefighters. Those three pension funds are overseen by boards that would have to agree to any financing arrangement.

The city has begun collective bargaining talks with employee unions for new labor contracts. Weinstein said those collective bargaining negotiations are entirely separate from any potential investments by the pension funds in the city's cost of stadium renovations.

Weinstein said the labor contracts involve year-after-year costs for pay and other benefits, but putting money into the stadium renovation would be a one-time investment.

"It cannot, should not, will not in any way be connected to any employee issues, any salary discussions or anything like that," Weinstein said.

He said he has had hypothetical discussions about the concept of the pension funds investing in the stadium work, but hasn't done any formal presentations yet to anyone. At this stage, it's "just a viable option to be considered," he said.

"If an agreement is reached with the Jaguars and the city has a financial obligation, we're going to look at as many opportunities and options as possible," he said.

The city could use a more traditional financing method by issuing bonds. Weinstein said in the most recent offering, the interest rate charged to the city has been in the high 4% to low 5% range. The city's cost of borrowing at that rate would be less than going to the pension funds and guaranteeing repayment at their current financial targets.

Weinstein said one difference between going to the market with a bond package versus doing agreements with the pension funds is a bond issuance would have financial fees.

He said even if it's a "little bit of a spread" between the cost of borrowing from the pension funds compared to borrowing from private investors, "we're still paying ourselves back. If it costs us a little more, that little more is helping the pension fund."

The pension fund boards would have to weigh the advantage of a guaranteed rate of return on a portion of their assets versus potentially getting high returns through private investments. Those investments fluctuate based on the market. The trendline of the actual results has resulted in the funds lowering their financial targets in recent years.

Weinstein said any agreement between the city and the pension funds would include provisions that if the funds need cash, they could put a call on the agreement and the city would repay in a lump sum whatever the funds request.

The timetable for presenting financial options to the pension fund boards and then City Council will depend on the pace of stadium negotiations.

"I would anticipate that if we're in front of City Council in the summertime on a lease agreement, we would offer a number of options for how to meet the city's financial obligations," Weinstein said. "If this idea continues to be viable as an option, it would be one of a number of things presented."

Deegan said of stadium talks she would like to "bring it in for a landing before the fall."

"If we look at the history of Jacksonville ... the longer these things drag out, normally the more expensive they become and the more they go off the rails," she said. "So I would really like to come to an agreement that everybody can feel good about, that we can move forward with sooner rather than later."

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville pension funds considered for EverBank Stadium financing