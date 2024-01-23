City getting $2 million ARPA grant for water system upgrades

Jan. 23—The McAlester Public Works Authority has been approved for a $2 million grant to help with improvements and upgrades to the city's water system.

Approval for the $2 million grant came from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board through the American Rescue Plan Act's grant program. It's in conjunction with another $2 million loan from the active Drinking Water State Revolving Revolving Fund, also known as DWSRF.

Money from the proceeds will be used to replace approximately 4,500 linear feet of water main and gate valves, the OWRB said.

McAlester City Manager Dave Aldren was enthusiastic when he learned of the $2 million OWRB-ARPA grant, along with the $2 million loan from the active Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.

"It's for our half of two projects," Aldren said. "One being West Street from Carl Albert to Electric Avenue."

Another part of the project is a 16-inch water line connection between two water towers, Aldren said.

"These are the big transmission lines," the city manager said.

The other project is for Main Street, from Adams Avenue to Comanche Avenue, he said.

Andren noted the grant will add another $2 million to the project.

"It's fantastic for the city to get another $2 million in improvements and upgrades," Andren said.

"We are happy with this," he said. We look forward to getting bids for the project."

It's all part of the $32.5 million DWSRF project approved by city voters in 2019.

"We're really excited to get this money," Andren said.

"Every little bit helps. This is a step forward for us."

McAlester Public Works Authority customers will save an estimated $3,097,400 compared to traditional financing, OWRB Financial Assistance head Joe Freeman said in a statement from the agency.

The OWRB related in its announcement how the program works.

"The ARPA grant program is administered by the OWRB along with funding from the U.S. Department of the Treasury and appropriated through the Water and Wastewater American Rescue Plan Act grans program. The OWRB grants program is structured to provide communities and other eligible entities with the financial resources necessary to address water and wastewater infrastructure needs within their systems.

"Since 1983 the OWRB grants program has approved over $71. billion in loans and grants for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements throughout Oklahoma," the OWRB continued in its statement.

Also in the statement, OWRB Executive Director Julie Cunningham noted the support of the state legislative delegation which represents McAlester.

"We are grateful to State Senator Warren Hamilton, State Representative Jim Grego and State Representative David Smith for their continued support of our financial assistance programs," Cunningham said.