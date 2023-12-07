City gives update on Ellis Lake, new apartments

Dec. 6—Marysville City Manager Jim Schaad updated the city council on Tuesday night on the progress of Ellis Lake water treatments and several projects under development in the city, including new apartment units.

In order to address the water quality of Ellis Lake that worsened through the spring and summer months, the city had to apply for permits to begin treating the lake's algae and aquatic weeds. A little more than a month ago, that permitting process was completed.

As part of what will most likely be a recurring short-term solution in addressing the lake's water quality, the city completed two applications recently that reduced much of the undesirable weeds that were creating an eyesore for one of the most visible parts of Marysville.

"We've completed treating the lake for aquatic weeds — completed two applications spaced apart approximately two weeks," Schaad said. "Looking at the lake visually, most of those weeds have died off and are under control at this point."

The aquatic herbicide used in the treatment is called Diquat, the Appeal previously reported.

"Diquat is a fast-acting herbicide that works by disrupting cell membranes and interfering with photosynthesis," according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. "It is a non-selective herbicide and will kill a wide variety of plants on contact. It does not move throughout the plants, so will only kill parts of the plants that it contacts. Following treatment, plants will die within a week."

A large contributor to the lake's deteriorating water quality has been the amount of phosphorus in the water. Previously, the city used a phosphorous agent to improve the visual appearance of the lake, but Schaad said the product used in that method did not require a permit.

The city is currently exploring long-term options for keeping the water quality of the lake at an appropriate level. Nearly every year, the quality of the water suffers because of the amount of phosphate and other elements that lead to increased algae levels and other issues that can affect it — this is especially noticeable during warmer months.

The water that now feeds the lake comes from a well. Schaad previously told the Appeal that two water quality tests showed that not only did the lake water itself have high levels of phosphate due to poor circulation and other factors, but the water coming from the well that feeds the lake also is a major contributor to high phosphate levels.

"We've taken one reading of the water coming out of the well and the first initial reading, it appears that that well water is just as high in phosphorus, if not higher, than the water in the lake," Schaad previously said. "So, anytime we're pumping new water in the lake, particularly in the summer when it's evaporating, we're just introducing more food for algae."

On Tuesday, Schaad said that along with treating the lake's water, the city also treated the well.

"We also have the wellhead treatment for phosphorus completed ... and so far it looks promising, though the well is still producing water with phosphates," Schaad said. "We've measured it pre-treatment and post-treatment and the post-treatment levels are significantly lower than the pre-treatment and the lake. ... So, that is promising."

Yuba Water Agency previously helped provide funds for treatment of the lake, but the city is currently seeking more funding for further treatments until a more permanent solution can be found. Schaad said a grant proposal of $300,000 for continued treatment of the lake will be considered at a Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors meeting next month.

Schaad said he was hopeful the $300,000 in funding would allow the city to do ongoing treatment for about three to four years.

"Right now, I think it's just a matter of waiting until spring and summer to see how the algae and weeds appear and treating early to make sure we have it under control," Schaad said.

Schaad on Tuesday said work also is continuing on improving the area around the lake. He said a "public input workshop" will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Jan. 13 at the Elks Lodge near the lake along D Street to get feedback from the community.

"This is to allow our consultant to get input to complete the master plan for the green space around the entire lake," Schaad said.

Marysville Councilman Stuart Gilchrist stressed that the workshop was a way for the public to have its voice heard before any final plans on the green space are made.

"This is an opportunity for the public to come and speak to us before we complete the plan and not after," Gilchrist said.

In August, the Marysville City Council unanimously approved a consulting agreement to develop an Ellis Lake Master Plan that allows the city to not only have a vision for the future of the green space surrounding the lake but also create an opportunity for further grant funding that would be needed to achieve the goals of the city and council. In October, Marysville was awarded a $2.9 million Clean California grant for Ellis Lake enhancements that will seek to add new recreational features, renovate the walking path around the lake, and add amenities to beautify Ellis Lake Park, according to Caltrans.

"Every day we hear from residents who complain about the condition of Ellis Lake. City council and city staff have made fixing up the lake one of their top priorities," Marysville Community Development Director Dan Flores told the Appeal in October. "Just in the last several weeks the city has engaged experts to advise us on how to improve the water quality in the lake as well as the surrounding landscaping. This grant will be a catalyst in executing some of the plans being developed. I'm looking forward to the day in the not too distant future when residents of Marysville can speak with pride about their lake. That day is not far off. The commitment to positive momentum and outcomes in Marysville is incredible."

B Street, Nakagawa, and more

At the end of Tuesday's meeting, Schaad gave a brief rundown of some of the important developments happening in the city with regards to new businesses and residential units.

Schaad said developers of the B Street property, which was previously owned by the city, have submitted plans for the property and are beginning other efforts to fully realize its potential.

The 5-acre property, located between 12th and 14th streets, has been identified as a prime location by officials for development because of its proximity to Bryant Field and the fact it is along one of the major corridors of the city.

Earlier this year, the city council unanimously approved action that allowed Schaad to execute a disposition and development agreement (DDA) with Engstrom Properties, Inc. and Presidio Companies, LLC to develop the property.

In August 2022, the council began to undo what Marysville Mayor Chris Branscum previously characterized as "big mistakes" from the past in relation to the B Street property. In order to begin development of the property, the council at the time approved action that allowed the city to negotiate its sale so that a potential hotel, banquet hall, restaurant and grocery store could take up the relatively vacant space.

Flores previously said that along with the $1.26 million sale price for the property, the city also expects to receive sales tax and Transient Occupancy Tax revenue of "over $600,000 per year, once the project is fully built out."

"This redevelopment will have a positive financial impact on Marysville for decades to come," Marysville Councilman Dominique Belza previously said in a statement.

Another major development opportunity for the city is the rebirth of the Nakagawa building on C Street near Cisco's Taqueria. In May, the city council approved a DDA for what will be called The Nakagawa — a 10-unit, two-story building that will be situated at 308 C St.

In March 2021, the former Nakagawa Co. building at 306 C St. was demolished. According to Appeal archives, the building had been vacant for at least 20 years and was considered by many as a local landmark. Several years prior, there was an effort to save the building originally built in 1857, which was in need of significant repairs. Those efforts, however, were unsuccessful, the Appeal previously reported.

Schaad said on Tuesday that developers of the new Nakagawa building recently closed escrow.

Along with new residential units at the Nakagawa, Flores and Schaad also briefly detailed on Tuesday planned renovations for a new mixed-use development at the building located at 313 D St. across from the Brick Coffee House Cafe that could provide about six units for residents on the top floor.

"That's another development that seems to be materializing," Schaad said.

When asked what the commercial use for the building's ground floor would be, Flores said "open restaurant space."

"It's going to be soft-shell restaurant space. It could fit one or two restaurants," Flores said. "The developer has built other properties in Sacramento and has a great deal of experience. His team's also doing The Alibi. They'll start on The Alibi tomorrow (Wednesday)."

Schaad on Tuesday also gave an update on the Cigar Box, which recently had its liquor license taken away by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control because of an incident over the summer in which an underage man was served alcohol and later crashed into a tree.

As a result of the loss of the license, the downtown bar on D Street has remained closed. Officials previously said that no alcohol sales will be permitted until its license is transferred.

Schaad said that the city has already had "interested parties" who would like to turn the Cigar Box into a "Mexican-style cantina."