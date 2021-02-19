City of Goodhue, police department and former chief respond to federal lawsuit

Emily Cutts, Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn.

Feb. 18—The City of Goodhue and its police department have responded to a federal lawsuit that a former employee's civil rights were violated, asking a judge to dismiss the suit for a number of reasons, including that "the conduct complained of did not constitute sexual harassment as that term is defined by law."

The 15-page response filed with in U.S. District Court on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 by attorney Julie Fleming-Wolfe on behalf of the city and its police department denies most of the allegations laid out in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed on Jan. 22, 2021, by Allison Jones, a former part-time police officer with the Goodhue Police Department. Jones alleges former Goodhue Police Chief Brian Loos sexually harassed her and that he, along with the City of Goodhue and its police department, violated her civil rights.

Jones was with the department from January 2014 until July 2017, when she was told the department "no longer had hours for her and would not be placing her on the schedule," according to the Jan. 22 complaint. Her termination came about a month after she reported the alleged harassment to her sergeant. Loos voluntarily resigned from his position in November 2017, about two weeks after the city received a Minnesota Department of Human Rights' charge.

In its response, Goodhue and its police department state that Jones' sexual harassment claims fail because the city and police department "exercised reasonable care to prevent and correct promptly any sexually harassing behavior" and that Jones "unreasonably failed to take advantage of any preventive or corrective opportunities provided by the employer or to avoid harm."

The response also argues that the sexual harassment claims fail because the conduct outlined in the complaint did not constitute sexual harassment as defined by law.

The response asks that the court dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning the case could not be refiled, and that the City of Goodhue and its police department be awarded monies to cover the costs of the litigation, including attorney fees.

Loos, through his attorneys, Francis J. Rondoni and Emeric J. Dwyer, also denies the allegations and argues that Jones' claims are barred by the statute of limitations and that there was failure to exhaust administrative remedies. Loos' response also notes that Loos "did not participate in any decision to discipline or terminate" Jones.

A pretrial phone conference is scheduled for March 23 before Magistrate Judge Katherine M. Menendez.

Recommended Stories

  • Myanmar protesters block roads with cars amid largest anti-coup rallies to date

    Parked cars with open bonnets blocked roads in downtown Yangon on Wednesday in the latest innovative twist to protests against the military takeover of Myanmar. The gridlock was part of a campaign coordinated on social media, using the slogan “car, don’t break down,” reported Frontier Myanmar, as protesters encourage civil servants to strike and join the snowballing civil disobedience movement against the junta. Myanmar witnessed some of its largest pro-democracy protests since the February 1 military coup on Wednesday, as hundreds of thousands marched peacefully to reject the army’s assertion that the public supported its overthrow of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The mass rallies in the capital Naypyitaw, and in the major cities of Yangon and Mandalay came one day after the detained Ms Suu Kyi was handed fresh criminal charges under the National Disaster Management Law, during a court hearing that was kept secret from her lawyer.

  • Exclusive: Ford puts projects with Mahindra on hold as it reassesses India strategy - sources

    Ford Motor has frozen all projects it was working on with Mahindra & Mahindra while it finalises a new India strategy, three people familiar with the U.S. carmaker's plans told Reuters, weeks after the two companies called off their planned joint venture. "The options could include working out a new relationship with Mahindra or ending the relationship and related vehicles completely," one of the sources said. The two other sources said they expect Ford to make a decision in about a month on whether to proceed with Mahindra in a different form or not, adding Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley wants to see a path to greater profitability in India.

  • Australian news sites' traffic falls after Facebook blocks content - Chartbeat

    Total web traffic to Australian news sites dropped by around 13% after Facebook Inc blocked their content on the social media platform this week, according to early data that underscores the outsize impact the U.S. company has on the local market. The data from New York-based analytics firm Chartbeat showed that a pickup in traffic to news sites from Google was outweighed by a significant slump in traffic from Facebook. "Unfortunately, Facebook's disappearance has resulted in a hit to publishers' traffic numbers: when Facebook traffic dropped off, overall Australian traffic did not shift to other platforms," a Chartbeat spokeswoman said.

  • The Reflation Euphoria Has a Dark Side for Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Rising Treasury yields risk pulling the rug out from under the rally in emerging markets, denting one of the street’s favorite trades of the year.The prospect of a strong economic rebound and hefty U.S. stimulus has strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and money-managers at Amundi lending their voices to the bull case in the developing world. But the rout in Treasuries that these forces have unleashed should keep investors on their guard, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.“If a particular allocation across the risky markets spectrum should be low confidence this year, it is the EM overweight,” JPMorgan’s John Normand wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday.The danger for this notoriously volatile asset class is that inflation in the U.S. is picking up again, and that’s driving benchmark rates higher. If the selloff runs further it could force investors who piled into higher-yielding securities in the developing world to head for the exit, as the relative appeal of holding them wanes.The 10-year Treasury yield rose to the highest level in a year this week, as investors started to price in the full economic impact of a stimulus plan totaling as much as $1.9 trillion. According to Sid Mathur, head of Asia Pacific emerging markets research at BNP Paribas SA, the move could lead to quick repricing in emerging-market bonds as well.For Goldman, “a sharp move higher in U.S. rates can drive sharp selloffs among highly-positioned high-yielding EM currencies on a tactical horizon,” strategists led by Kamakshya Trivedi wrote in a note Wednesday. These “moves can retrace once the pace of the rate move moderates,” they added.‘Turn Wary’Not everyone sees higher Treasury yields as a headwind for emerging markets, pointing to the fact that capital flows tend to accelerate as the global economy expands, outweighing the negative impact of higher borrowing costs.“Relative to other fixed income assets, EM local currency bonds are better placed to weather the storm,” said Mark Baker, investment director for emerging-market debt in Hong Kong at Aberdeen Standard Investments, citing the relative cheapness of their currencies and attractive yield.But the recent spike in Treasury yields does have strategists on alert, with some now even identifying a potential breaking point for the market.Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, said the firm will “turn wary” if the 10-year bond yield breaches 1.50% and starts to head toward 2%, as this will likely lead to bond outflows in Asia. It was trading at around 1.3% on Thursday.Until then, however, “we remain positive on Asian currencies, and see the positive growth outlook for the region outweighing the move in yield,” he said.(Updates with yield-spread chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Worker embezzled from NC tribe to buy Derek Jeter collage and belt buckles, feds say

    The money was also spent on customized Jacksonville Jaguars jerseys, according to court filings.

  • Hedge fund manager Plotkin's GameStop short, dissected

    Hedge fund manager Gabriel Plotkin first bet against the future of GameStop Corp in 2014 when it traded around $40. Plotkin, long one of the hedge fund industry's most admired traders, became one of the financial industry's most vilified players last month when an army of retail investors pushed the video game retailer's stock much higher after his hedge fund shorted the stock, betting its price would fall. On Thursday, he spent more than five hours answering U.S. lawmakers' questions about how his firm Melvin Capital Management, which shed 53% of its value in January, lost so much money and whether it wasn't playing by the rules.

  • What The #%@$ Is Happening In Texas?

    If you want to see what the freezing temperatures mean for Texas residents, one need only to take a stroll through Twitter this week

  • UK PM Johnson promotes Brexit negotiator Frost to cabinet minister

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given David Frost, the man who led Britain's Brexit negotiations, a job in his top team of ministers to advise on relations with the European Union, the prime minister's office said on Wednesday. The surprise move puts one of Johnson's most trusted allies, a eurosceptic former diplomat and champion of British sovereignty, in charge of managing a post-Brexit relationship with Brussels that has got off to a rocky start. Frost served as Johnson's chief Brexit negotiator, both for the initial deal, which took Britain out of the EU on Jan. 31 2020, and for negotiations on the subsequent trade deal that came into force at the end of last year.

  • Teachers in Anne Arundel County protest return to school buildings

    The majority of teachers in Anne Arundel County return to classrooms Wednesday while students start the in-person hybrid plan on March 1. But teachers at a protest Tuesday night said it's all happening too fast.

  • Biden's $15 wage proposal: Job killer or a boon for workers?

    President Joe Biden's effort to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour could provide a welcome opportunity for someone like Cristian Cardona, a 21-year-old fast food worker. Cardona would love to earn enough to afford to move out of his parents' house in Orlando, Florida, and maybe scrape together money for college. More than 1,000 miles away in Detroit, Nya Marshall worries that a $15 minimum wage would drive up her labor costs and perhaps force her to close her 2-year-old restaurant, already under strain from the viral pandemic.

  • Texan pleads for help online as his family is left with one piece of firewood to keep warm during storm

    Chester Jones shares a video of his kids huddled together in one room as he uses their last piece of firewood to stay warm

  • Trump and Biden news - live: Cruz says he made ‘mistake’ by flying to Cancun as ex-president snubs Haley

    Follow the latest updates

  • Surreal photos from Texas’ sub-zero weather: A frozen fish tank and icicles on a ceiling fan

    Sub-zero temperatures have brought extraordinary scenes in recent days, as many struggle amid widespread power outages

  • Man found frozen to death in his recliner in Texas as winter storm death toll rises

    Abilene Fire Chief Cande Flores says three people have died this week due to frigid temperatures

  • Texas Democrat says 'it'd be fine' if Ted Cruz stayed in Cancun for family jaunt because 'he doesn't do anything for us'

    "He's given us one more reason to resign," the lawmaker said in a CNN interview. "As far as I'm concerned, it'd be fine if he remained in Cancun."

  • Lauren Boebert uses pile of guns as Zoom background in Congressional meeting

    The congresswoman was criticised by her Democratic colleagues for her ‘gun fetish’

  • Ted Cruz originally planned to spend multiple nights in Cancun but flew back early to Texas amid a torrent of criticism

    Cruz stayed in Cancun for under 24 hours before reportedly changing his flight to rush home as critics accused him of abandoning storm-ravaged Texas.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert says the firearms displayed behind her during a virtual House committee meeting 'are ready for use' upon being mocked for her 'unsafe gun storage'

    "If somebody wants to have a shrine to their gun fetish as a Zoom backdrop ... they can do that," a Democrat said. "But this is our hearing room."

  • How Texas escaped a power grid failure that would have left state in the dark for months

    Texas’ power grid was “seconds and minutes” away from a catastrophic failure that could have left Texans in the dark for months, officials with the entity that operates the grid said Thursday.

  • House Democrats want to raise another $1.2 trillion in taxes on the wealthy just by auditing them more

    Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna's bill requires a boost in IRS audits for individuals making more than $10 million, but does not yet include any tax hikes.