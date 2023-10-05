After City Hall chaos, Paterson cop files charges against Michael Jackson

PATERSON — Councilman Michael Jackson — after learning that a city cop filed criminal charges against him on Thursday afternoon — blamed the officer for escalating a chaotic dispute during the most recent City Hall council meeting.

“He made it bigger by coming over,” Jackson said, referring to Police Officer Joel Torres. “I wasn’t committing any crime.”

What happened?

Torres intervened after Jackson said during the council meeting that he would make Councilman Luis Velez shut up, walked across the room to stand over a sitting Velez, and learned down with his face inches from Velez’s.

That was when Torres stepped between the two of them, as shown on a video recording of the incident.

Torres charged Jackson with harassment, creating a hazardous condition by using abusive language and disrupting a public meeting — all disorderly persons offenses, according to police report.

PBA President Angel Jimenez previously had said Jackson may also face assault charges.

“We didn’t want to overcharge him,” Jimenez said. “We wanted to do what’s appropriate, and these charges are what’s appropriate.”

Paterson Press asked Jimenez about Jackson’s assertion that Torres escalated the situation.

“Our officers’ responsibility is to maintain public safety at those meetings even if it means putting themselves in danger,” the union resident said. “As a city leader, it’s his responsibility to maintain decorum at those meetings and not harass one of his police officers.”

Torres has been a city police officer since 2005. In his police report, Torres said Jackson was pointing his fingers close to Velez’ face.

“In an attempt to avoid a physical confrontation between Jackson and Velez I stepped in between the two males,” Torres wrote. “In order to de-escalate this situation, I guided Jackson away from Velez by placing my right hand on Jackson left arm to separate the two parties. Mr. Jackson responded by placing his left hand on my lower neck/upper shoulder area and proceeded to shove me into Velez.”

In his report, Torres described events that were not captured on the video circulating on social media.

Torres said he continued to try to keep Jackson away from Velez after the initial intervention. Torres wrote in his report that at one point Jackson apologized to him, before becoming aggressive again moments later when the cop blocked him from the room where Velez was.

“Don’t touch me, don’t put your hands on me,” Jackson allegedly said to Torres.Jackson on Thursday confirmed that he said he was sorry to Torres for pushing them and that he subsequently warned him not to touch him again.

Jackson said he was disappointed in Torres for filing the charges, asserting the cop was pressured by others to do so.

“No one was hurt,” Jackson said of the incident.

Sayegh calls for Jackson's resignation

Torres filed the charges a day after Mayor Andre Sayegh called on Jackson — his bitter political enemy — to resign.

Jackson likely faces additional charges stemming from the incident. Velez said he is consulting with his lawyer to determine what charges to file against the 1st Ward councilman.

Velez has called Jackson an erratic bully, saying he fears his council colleague may physically harm him. Jackson on Thursday said he was not going to strike Velez when the police officer intervened.

Velez already has pending terroristic threats charges against Jackson involving an incident at a council meeting in April. In that case, Velez accused Jackson of saying he would knock his teeth out and put him in the hospital. Jackson previously confirmed he had made that threat against Velez, saying he was reacting to what he described as Velez’ disrespectful behavior towards his mother.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ: City Councilman charged for disorderly conduct