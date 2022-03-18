🌱 City Hall Climate Focus + Teen Missing + Lotsa Weekend Events

Hey, everybody! Hope you all had a fabulous St. Patrick's Day. I'm here in the nick of time with your weekend edition of the Healdsburg Daily, full of everything you need to know about what's going on in town these days. Including some more blessed rain in the forecast tomorrow! Hallelujah...

First, your weekend weather:

Friday: Partly sunny and pleasant. Rain could start tonight! High: 70 Low: 44.

Saturday: Way cooler, with rain showers. High: 57 Low: 36.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 66 Low: 39.

Monday: Sunny and super warm. High: 76 Low: 48.

Air over Healdsburg:

This is what the air over Healdsburg looked like earlier this morning. (Photo courtesy of Holly Wilson)

Here are the top 4 stories today in Healdsburg:

Healdsburg's big, merry St. Patrick's Day parade returned to our downtown streets yesterday, after a couple years off for COVID. The Press Democrat posted a great slideshow of the festivities, as well as a short video. "Cloudy skies and chilly weather didn’t stop revelers dressed in green from flocking to downtown Healdsburg before dawn Thursday," says the accompanying story. San Francisco bagpiper Hal Wilkes led the parade around the plaza, followed by "fire trucks, fancy cars and a 'Queen' (now called 'VIP')" in the form of "longtime Healdsburg resident and pie maker Lorraine Ham, also known as 'Gram Ham.'" After the parade, there was heavy drinking all around — especially at John & Zeke’s, which was reportedly poppin' off all day long. From the PD: "A steady stream of people flowed from inside the bar and out into the surrounding parking lot and street.Rojas, who said it was her first time at the event, came for the Irish coffee. Corned beef hash was also being served." Cheers! (Facebook & YouTube & Press Democrat; paywall) For the second time in a week, a teenage girl from Healdsburg has been reported missing. "Gisela Marie Leos Cisneros was reported missing by her family in Healdsburg on 3/14/22," local police say. "She is 16 years old and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black cargo pants, and white Nike shoes." Police are asking anyone with a lead to call the department at (707) 431-3377. A few days before Gisela was reported missing, another local 14-year-old "runaway" named Kylie Metcalf was reported missing "in the area of Healdsburg High School." However, she was found soon after. (Facebook & Facebook & Press Democrat; paywall) Healdsburg city leaders have decided on their big priorities for next year — the top among them being "climate strategy," the Tribune reports. The priorities were decided at a special workshop about a week-and-a-half ago. "Out of a lengthy list of city goals and priorities for the new fiscal year" formed at the meeting, "creating a climate mobilization strategy, focusing on affordable housing and implementing Spanish translation for city council meetings, agendas and documents rose to the top as the biggest Healdsburg City Council priorities for the new year." Read more in the Trib about what's ahead. (SoCoNews Healdsburg) As of yesterday, masks are no longer required indoors at Healdsburg Junior High and High School. And local elementary schools will lift the mandate next month, on Monday, April 11. Under the new rules, which mirror guidance from the state, masks are "optional" but still "strongly recommended," according to the Tribune. “It is going to be a transition for some students, but hopefully a happy one,” says Healdsburg's school superintendent, Chris Vanden Heuvel. (SoCoNews Healdsburg)

Story continues

Healdsburg pics of the day:

Chrissie Cablk took this pic of the Big Johns meat department earlier this week. "I thought it was so cool!" she says. (Photo courtesy of Chrissie Cablk)

Want to see your local photo here? Submit it for consideration. Please just confirm in your email that you own the rights to the photo, and that Patch has permission to republish it.

This weekend in Healdsburg:

Friday, March 18

Corazón Healdsburg Info Day at Riverfield Apartments on Ward & Healdsburg Avenue Apartments, Feat. Budget Simulation Workshop (2-6PM)

Healdsburg AAUW Fundraiser: Tour of The Madrona , Feat. Wine & Hors D'Oeuvres Reception (3:30-6:30PM)

Meet Prominent Women of Wine Country at ÆRENA Galleries (4:30-6PM)

Last of a Dyin’ Breed Live at Coyote Sonoma (5:30-8:30PM)

Watercolor Demonstration at Healdsburg Center for the Arts (6-8PM)

Author Showcase at Sonoma County Wine Library Inside Healdsburg Library, Feat. Wine Tasting (7PM)

Saturday, March 19

Wrestling Tournament at Healdsburg High School (All Day)

Training Run for Lake Sonoma Race Series (8AM)

Air Attack Flag Football Developmental Class at Healdsburg Community Center (9:30-11AM)

Corazón Healdsburg Family Bilingual Reading Program : "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" on Fitch Mountain (10AM)

Free Vaccine Clinic for Dogs and Cats at Healdsburg Animal Shelter (10AM-2PM)

Read to a Dog at Healdsburg Library (11AM-12PM)

Little Monsters Culinary Cooking Class at Healdsburg Barn (11AM-12:30PM)

Healdsburg AAUW Fundraiser: Luncheon & Tour of The Madrona (11:30AM-3PM)

Harold Lopez-Nussa Trio, Cuban Jazz, Live at THE 222 (6PM, 8:30PM)

Sunday, March 20

Yard Sale at 1202 Chiquita Road (9AM-2PM)

Sip & Savor Sundays at Bacchus Landing: Food Truck Series, Feat. The Black Piglet (12-4PM)

Celebration of Life for Healdsburg Winemaker Bruce Perry at Villa Chanticleer (3-6PM)

Rose & Ramen Pop-Up Event at Asahi Ramen, Feat. Three-Course Meal With Wine From Dot & Drive (6-8PM)

Monday, March 21

Registration Opens for Summer Programs at Healdsburg Pool (All Day)

LandPaths Spring Break Nature Camp / Campamento de Primavera at Preston Farm and Winery (March 21-25, 9AM-3PM)

Job Fair at Francis Ford Coppola Winery (1-4PM)

Meet the Artist at Upstairs Art Gallery: Carolyn Wilson, "Favorite Things" (2:30-6PM)

Healdsburg City Council Meeting (6PM)

From my notebook:

A couple Healdsburg plant shops make Sonoma Mag's new list of their "8 Favorite Specialty Nurseries in Sonoma County." Grapevines Galore out Dry Creek Road sells "beautifully healthy, ready-to-plant varieties of both winegrapes and yummy table grapes like Flame and Perlette," the magazine reports. And MIX Garden on Healdsburg Avenue sells seedlings of some of the "more exotic , difficult-to-find varieties of tomatoes, eggplants, and melons." (Sonoma Magazine)

River's Edge Kayak & Canoe reopens April 1 at Memorial Beach, and they're starting to take bookings now, FYI! (Facebook)

You're all caught up for today. See you all next week for another update!

— Simone Wilson

About me: I was born and raised in Healdsburg, CA, where I was the editor of the Healdsburg High School Hound's Bark. I have since worked as a local journalist for publications in San Diego, Los Angeles, New York City and the Middle East. I'm currently a senior product manager for Patch.

