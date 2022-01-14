City Hall Closure Extended + What Will Dining Look Like This Year

Happy Saturday, Redwood City-Woodside! Here's everything you need to know today in Redwood City-Woodside.

First, today's weather:

Sun and areas of high clouds. High: 64 Low: 46.

Here are the top stories today in Redwood City-Woodside:

Redwood City to keep City Hall closed at least two more weeks due to COVID-19 surge (Climate Online) Redwood City-Woodside-Area Unemployment Still Low: Latest Update (Redwood City-Woodside Patch) What will dining look like on the Peninsula in 2022? (Mountain View Voice)

Today in Redwood City-Woodside:

Chinese Calligraphy with Jojo Liu - Woodside Library (2:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Redwood City Girls Softball League: "Last day to register!!!! Don’t miss out on the spring fun 🥎 register today www.RCGSL.org" (Facebook)

County of San Mateo - Government: "So, this happened today. Our display case at the capitol in Sacramento came down to accommodate future construction work. Sad since a lot of effort went into creating the multi-media diorama showcasing San Mateo County's history." (Facebook)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Loving the Redwood City-Woodside Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at eric.he@patch.com

Thanks for following along and staying informed! See you after the long weekend for your next update.

— Eric He

This article originally appeared on the Redwood City-Woodside Patch