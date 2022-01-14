City Hall Closure Extended + What Will Dining Look Like This Year

Sun and areas of high clouds. High: 64 Low: 46.

Here are the top stories today in Redwood City-Woodside:

  1. Redwood City to keep City Hall closed at least two more weeks due to COVID-19 surge (Climate Online)

  2. Redwood City-Woodside-Area Unemployment Still Low: Latest Update (Redwood City-Woodside Patch)

  3. What will dining look like on the Peninsula in 2022? (Mountain View Voice)

Today in Redwood City-Woodside:

  • Chinese Calligraphy with Jojo Liu - Woodside Library (2:00 PM)

From my notebook:

  • Redwood City Girls Softball League: "Last day to register!!!! Don’t miss out on the spring fun 🥎 register today www.RCGSL.org" (Facebook)

  • County of San Mateo - Government: "So, this happened today. Our display case at the capitol in Sacramento came down to accommodate future construction work. Sad since a lot of effort went into creating the multi-media diorama showcasing San Mateo County's history." (Facebook)

Events:

  • San Carlos' Week of the Family - Start of the Main "Week" (January 15)

  • Full Moon Ceremony ~ Native Flute Meditation and Drum Journey on ZOOM (January 17)

  • Global Social Media Tech Company Online Auction (January 18)

  • Tutor Training for Healthy Cities Tutoring (January 18)

  • Tony Azevedo Water Polo Shooting Camp Returns to Pleasanton February 11-3 (January 21)

  • Taxes In Retirement Webinar (January 24)

  • Special EVent: New Models and Insider Tips for Going EV (January 27)

