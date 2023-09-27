New City Hall flyers discouraging migrants from coming to NYC contain misleading information

NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams’ administration announced Wednesday that it plans to disseminate new flyers at the U.S. southern border discouraging migrants from coming to New York City — but the leaflets contain misleading information on what services would be available to them in the Big Apple.

The flyers, which Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom showcased during a briefing at City Hall, inform migrants that the city “cannot help you obtain a work permit.”

Despite that message, Adams’ administration is ramping up efforts to help newly-arrived migrants file claims for asylum and work permits, including by operating a help center staffed with attorneys that assist in the application process. At the briefing, Dr. Ted Long, a top official in the city’s public hospital system, said the administration is actually in the midst of surveying the entire migrant population in the city’s shelter system to gauge work permit eligibility.

The flyers also warn migrants “will not be placed in a hotel” if they travel to the city despite the fact migrants continue to be housed across dozens of hotels in the city it has rented to accommodate the new arrivals.

Asked about the contradictions, Williams-Isom said the point of the leaflets is to caution migrants that services like application help and hotel rooms are no longer a “guarantee.”

“We know that at the beginning of the crisis, we were able to put people hotels. We’re no longer, I think, putting men and single adult families in hotels. We are helping to the extent that we can people do their work authorization,” she said.

“Of course, we are always going to be truthful,” she continued, “but we definitely do want to discourage people from coming here so that we can pretty much deal with the 113,000 people that are in our system right now.”

In July, the administration started handing out another version of the flyers at the border that warned migrants there was “no guarantee” of shelter access in New York City.

Williams-Isom said the administration will start distributing the new flyers in coming days, posting them on social media, and handing them out in person at the border.

On top of warnings about hotel and work permit access, the latest flyers say: “NYC is one of the most expensive cities in the world; you are better off going to a more affordable city.”

