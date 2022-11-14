City hall massacre: Local Mexican leaders risk lives to stay in office in cartel territory

SAN MIGUEL TOTOLAPAN, Mexico ― Freddy Palacios, the secretary in the mayor’s office in this small Guerrero village, wishes he could forget the violence that descended upon the town early last month.

“It was one of the most difficult times I’ve ever had in my life,” Palacios told The Courier Journal two weeks after a drug gang raided the town, killing 20 people, including the mayor and other city leaders.

“I don't want to remember such a tremendous episode. We had a tense time. It lasted 10 to 15 minutes, no more than that,” Palacios said, “but those minutes marked the lives of those of us who are here now.”

On Oct. 5, the armed gang opened fire inside San Miguel Totolapan’s city hall and at a house two blocks away, where local officials were having a meeting.

Mayor Conrado Mendoza and his father, former mayor Juan Mendoza Acosta, were among the dead, government officials reported.

Mendoza’s death underscores the dangers of holding public office in areas of Mexico wracked by drug cartel-related violence.

According to data from Mexican consulting firm Etellekt Consultores, 60 local officials, including 18 mayors, have been assassinated since President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took office in 2018.

The state of Guerrero is in the Tierra Caliente region, an area dominated by organized crime. It is crucial in the drug trafficking business because of its proximity to the Lazaro Cardenas port just over the Guerrero border in Michoacán, making it a key region for moving the precursor chemicals needed for drug manufacturing.

“This region has been very conflictive …,” Mexico-based security analyst David Saucedo said. “There has been a dispute over territory (there) for over 20 years.”

Saucedo estimates 14 criminal groups operate in Tierra Caliente.

“They’re dedicated to planting poppies to harvest opium gum, manufacturing heroin, extortion and kidnapping,” Saucedo said.

Following the attack in San Miguel Totolapan, two versions assigning responsibility for the killings began circulating. The common link between the two versions is the rivalry between a gang known as Los Tequileros and La Familia Michoacana cartel.

“This act occurred in the context of a dispute between criminal gangs,” said Mexico’s assistant secretary of public safety, Ricardo Mejia.

Later, the state's prosecutor's office said its investigation showed about 40 people carried out the attacks and used weaponry reserved for the military.

A blacksmith in San Miguel Totolapan who gave his name only as Santos and was a witness to the massacre, said of the gunfire: “We hadn't heard that sound for a long time. Almost 10 years, I would say, we’ve been oblivious to that sound.”

But now, he believes, “… It won't be long until they come again, who knows against whom.”

‘The deceased had just taken office’

In Mexico, attacks against politicians have become part of the criminal dynamic of the country, experts say.

On the same day as the San Miguel Totolapan attacks, gunmen shot a state legislator to death about 160 miles away in the city of Cuernavaca.

State Deputy Gabriela Marín was getting out of a vehicle at a pharmacy when two men approached on a motorcycle and opened fire, government officials reported.

“Based on the information we have, we cannot rule out a motive related to politics,” Mejia said of Marín’s death. “The deceased … had just taken office as a legislator in July, after another member of the legislature died, and there were several legal disputes concerning the seat.”

Still, the attacks in San Miguel Totolapan exceeded the dire precedent set for local politicians, proving again how dangerous it can be to stay in office and stay alive in rural areas.

“The penetration of drug trafficking in these municipalities is in public work, in matters of security, energy, businesses … Drug trafficking has practically taken over many aspects of the daily life of the people of Guerrero and Michoacán,” Saucedo explained.

“It’s a national security issue that has been ignored for a long time. It’s not only the act of violence itself, but the networks of intimidation and corruption that exist at the local level,” security analyst Jaime Lopez Aranda said.

Assuming the risk and seeking peace

Despite what transpired in San Miguel Totolapan, Romeo Leal Ocampo sent a letter to the governor's office asking to be considered for the mayor’s position.

“I have risked my life because I know that’s what politics means here,” reads the official letter from Leal Ocampo.

“Governor, with the unfortunate events that happened in my municipality of San Miguel Totolapan, I want to tell you that I’m willing to assume the responsibility and the risk of being appointed mayor.”

Leal Ocampo told The Courier Journal he understands the risk and seeks peace and tranquility in his municipality.

“I also ask to be investigated. I’m an honest citizen,” he said.

His openness to being investigated likely stems from the sentiment among locals that some politicians want to be in office so they can illegally enrich themselves and their families by accepting the workings of criminal groups.

“Not working with a drug-trafficking group means that the authorities are taking risks. And, indeed, it is in these regions that we have the highest number of murders of local authorities,” Saucedo said.

“… In some cases, it is about working directly with (criminal elements); in other cases, it is about staying on the sidelines,” Lopez Aranda said. “For the people who actually live in those communities, the choice is not to be a white dove, but rather to navigate as you go up, to avoid and give in when you must.

“It is a practical reality,” Lopez Aranda added.

Palacios, the town hall secretary, said he’s as scared as the rest of the townspeople, but “is willing to work for them.”

“My motivation is the people. It’s the pain that families feel when they see the widows cry. And I feel that I can do my bit to support this situation in all psychological, economic and labor aspects,” Palacios said.

‘I can’t find comfort’

Eugenia Jacobo, the mother of eight children, handed her youngest son, Erick Giovanni Contreras, 15, some money to go buy groceries on that day in early October.

Minutes later, she heard the first burst of gunfire a few blocks away at the town hall. It was the direction her son, known as “Queren,” had taken on his motorcycle.

Queren was one of the innocent bystanders killed that evening in San Miguel Totolapan. His father ran to the town hall and found his son dead beside his motorcycle.

He has since penned a few lyrics for a song dedicated to Queren:

“My dear child, how I remember you;

Since you left, I can't find comfort;

Just a child, you found death;

God wanted it that way;

You left us alone.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Franyeli Garcia reported from Guerrero. Karol Suárez is a Venezuela-born journalist based out of Mexico City. She is a contributing writer to The Courier Journal. Follow her on Twitter at @KarolSuarez_.

