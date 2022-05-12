City of Hampton responds to scapegoating allegation by Codi Bigsby’s family, says police chief won’t walk back comments

Public comments made by Hampton’s police chief during the search for 4-year-old Codi Bigsby did not put the boy’s family in danger and will not be retracted, said the city in a letter released this week.

On April 29, the lawyer representing Codi’s father, Cory Jamar Bigsby, in a pending child neglect case accused Police Chief Mark Talbot of scapegoating the family and demanded he retract and apologize for statements he made at a town hall that the lawyer says incited the public against the family.

In a May 4 response that was publicly released on Wednesday, Hampton City Attorney Cheran Cordell Ivery said the chief would not be apologizing or walking back his comments.

“Chief Talbot has at all times sought to find Codi, to investigate his disappearance, and to protect the integrity of HPD’s efforts in that regard,” Ivery wrote. “The city denies that Chief Talbot made any statements that put anyone’s life in danger.”

Cory Bigsby reported Codi missing from their Buckroe Beach home on Jan. 31. He told police he last saw the boy asleep in his bed around 2 a.m., and when he woke up later that morning, the boy was gone.

But police, openly skeptical of that account, have been trying to pinpoint the last time Codi was seen by anyone else. Cory Bigsby was later charged with child neglect for unrelated incidents and is being held in jail without bond.

In her letter to the city, Bigsby’s attorney, Amina Matheny Willard, contended the chief cast blame on the Codi’s family for the failure to find him.

According to Matheny-Willard, Talbot spoke at the Feb. 25 town hall of “the conscious choices of adults not to tell us things” and told the audience that he would be able to provide better leads on the boy’s possible whereabouts “if the people who said they love Codi Bigsby gave us more direction.”

Matheny-Willard said the chief’s statements inflamed the public and cast undue suspicion on the Bigsby family, “despite their continued cooperation” with the police and FBI. Three days after the townhall, she said a group of community members accosted the family during an encounter that was streamed on Facebook Live.

Story continues

“Y’all a part of it, y’all a part of his disappearance!” one member of the public said, according to Matheny-Willard’s letter.

“All of ‘em got somethin’ to do with his disappearance, all of them!” said another.

Matheny-Willard wrote that Talbot’s comments “create conditions where the Bigsby family could be targeted for more harassment and potentially violence.”

“Making these statements to a community that is deeply vested in locating Codi is tantamount to sending out a lynch mob to attack my clients,” Methany-Willard wrote.

She demanded Talbot publicly retract his statements and “cease and desist” making comments that could influence a future jury pool. She demanded Talbot ask the community not to harass or threaten the Bigsby family and apologize for the statements.

“Chief Talbot will not be retracting any of his statements,” Ivery wrote in the city’s response, saying the statements didn’t obstruct justice and wouldn’t influence a jury pool.

The city doesn’t condone harassment or threats and anyone who feels threatened “should report it to law enforcement immediately,” Ivery wrote.

Ivery’s response also says Matheny-Willard was incorrect in asserting that the Hampton Police never sought to issue an Amber Alert in Codi’s case. The Hampton Police Division asked the Virginia State Police to issue one, she said, but the State Police denied the request because Codi’s disappearance didn’t meet the agency’s criteria.

In a separate letter, Matheny-Willard’s put the city on notice of the family’s intent to file suit against Hampton city officials. Ivery wrote that a “notice of claim” against the city — asserting that the city is liable for damages to the Bigsby family — would be responded to by the city’s insurance risk manager.

“The City of Hampton and the Hampton Police Division’s efforts remain focused on finding Codi Bigsby and will continue in this regard until such time as he is located,” Ivery wrote.

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com