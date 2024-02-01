City of Hanceville awarded ATRIP funds for intersection improvement

Feb. 1—HANCEVILLE — On Wednesday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced the city of Hanceville will be included in the most recent round of state transportation funding which will be used to construct a new right-turn lane at the intersection with U.S. Highway 31 and Alabama Highway 91.

Hanceville Mayor Jimmy Sawyer said the project was originally designed to provide a right-turn lane to allow traffic to flow onto U.S. Highway 31 South, but after further consideration it was decided a left-turn lane for Northbound traffic would more effectively ease morning commutes.

"Especially in the mornings, we have a lot of traffic from people coming in from the West going into Cullman. There were times that the traffic would really get backed up right there. This will be a big help to let that traffic flow a lot quicker," Sawyer said.

Sawyer said the project will also include new and upgraded traffic lights to include the additional directional arrows. He said he believed the lights would be suspended from structural arms similar to those the city is installing in other areas.

Local funds, in the amount of $97,000, were included in the city's 2024 public works budget, approved in October 2023, but the lion's share of funding will come through the Alabama Transportation and Improvements Program-II, a mandatory annual program included in the Rebuild Alabama Act earmarking at least $30 million of the Alabama Department of Transportations portion of gas tax revenue for local projects.

ATRIP-II awarded the city $650,000 for the project in 2023 and will now be providing $433,500 in supplemental funding based on the design tweaks mentioned by Sawyer.

A total of 26 projects were selected to receive more than $40 million from the state under the ATRIP-II program. All projects are required to move forward within two years of being awarded funding.

"Through the continued, steadfast implementation of the Rebuild Alabama Act, I'm proud to announce the allocation of over $40 million in state transportation funding. This is a substantial investment that underscores our dedication to enhancing roads and bridges statewide," Gov. Ivey said in a press release sent out Wednesday, Jan. 31. "Alabamians deserve nothing short of excellence in their infrastructure, and Rebuild Alabama is continuing to deliver long-term results that are felt across every stretch of our state."