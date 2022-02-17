City harbormaster ordered to stay away from his wife; placed on paid leave

Mike LaBella, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.
·2 min read

Feb. 17—HAVERHILL — A judge ordered city Harbormaster Michael Vets to move out of the East Broadway home he shares with his wife after she called police in the evening of Feb. 10 to say they'd gotten into a heated argument and that she was in fear of being assaulted.

Vets' wife, Amy Vets, testified in Haverhill District Court on Friday, Feb. 11, that although her husband did not assault her, he had assaulted her on two occasions last year, prompting police on Friday to file charges related to those two past incidents.

Amy Vets told police that she did not report last year's incidents when they happened because her husband told her that "all the cops know him" and that "they were going to take his side."

Judge Cesar Archilla granted Amy Vets a restraining order and ordered her husband to move out of their home and to stay away from and have no contact with her.

Michael Vets, 58, was also ordered to advise police of when he planned to return to their 323 East Broadway home and horse boarding facility to retrieve his belongings, including his boat. The property is next to the Merrimack River.

Mayor James Fiorentini's spokesman, Shawn Regan, said Michael Vets has been placed on paid administrative leave per city policy when city employees are charged with a crime.

According to court documents, Vets, 58, was charged on Feb. 11 with assault and battery on a household member and strangulation or suffocation stemming from an alleged incident on May 14 of last year, and was also charged with assault and battery on a household member stemming from an alleged incident on Sept. 6 of last year.

Archilla set bail and $2,000 cash and scheduled a pretrial hearing for March 28.

Assistant District Attorney John DePaulo said that when police arrived at their home Thursday night, Amy Vets reported the two prior incidents of assault that took place last May and September.

DePaulo asked that Michael Vets be fitted with a GPS tracking device, which Archilla decided not to approve.

Michael Vets' lawyer, Paul Magliocchetti, downplayed the severity of the situation while expressing understanding of Amy Vets' reason for calling police.

"I understand her concern and why she called 911, but when you look at the facts he showed restraint in not pushing it to that level," Magliocchetti said in reference to his client's actions on Thursday night. "I don't think there was any kind of threat of any actual physical harm happening here."

When contacted by The Eagle-Tribune following Friday's hearing, Vets said he did not wish to comment on the situation at this time.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 17-year-old girl shot, killed near Wainwright Avenue in Lansing

    Witnesses led officers to a nearby address, where they located a 20-year-old man, whom they believe to be a suspect, the release said.

  • Elon Musk, Tesla attack SEC for 'unrelenting' probe

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Tesla Inc and its Chief Executive Elon Musk on Thursday accused the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of improperly targeting them with an "unrelenting" investigation to punish Musk for being an outspoken critic of the government. The accusation came in a letter to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan, who presided over a 2018 SEC settlement stemming from Musk's tweet that he had secured funding to potentially take his electric car company private.

  • Australia to list Hamas and US far-right group as terrorists

    Australia on Thursday said it had added the U.S.-based far-right extremist group National Socialist Order and planned to add the entirety of the Palestinian group Hamas to its list of outlawed terrorist organizations as concerns rise about radicalized children. The National Socialist Order, formerly known as Atomwaffen Division, joins Islamist groups Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and Hurras al-Din in being added to the list, Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said. Hamas’ military wing, Hamas’ Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, has been listed as a terrorist organization since 2003.

  • Senators urge Biden to 'impose significant costs' if Russia invades Ukraine

    A bipartisan group of senators is introducing a resolution on Thursday urging President Biden to "impose significant costs" on Russia if it invades Ukraine and doubling down on support for Kyiv.The resolution - which Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) are expected to try to pass on Thursday - is non-binding, meaning its warnings to Russian President Vladimir Putin would be symbolic.But senators are eager to send a unified...

  • Wealthy Mom Pleads Guilty To Secretly Filming Adults, Child To Satisfy 'Sexual Desire’

    A wealthy Connecticut mother of four has pleaded guilty to secretly filming three people — including a child — for “sexual pleasure” at her $10 million mansion, court records show. Hadley Palmer, 53, pleaded guilty in the state Superior Court in Stamford on Jan. 19 to three counts of voyeurism and one count of risk of injury to a minor for the incidents, the Associated Press reports. She faces up to five years in prison and is required to now register as a sex offender. As part of her plea deal,

  • 4-year-old girl missing since 2019 found alive, hidden under stairs in New York, police say

    A girl who went missing more than two years ago at the age of 4 was found alive by police on Monday, hidden underneath a staircase in a New York home.

  • Wichita mom headed to prison for killing man who allegedly beat son with baseball bat

    “Caring compassionate people are capable of great rage in situations when they perceive others have suffered wrongs. ... What happened the night of this case was the perfect storm for her acting out on her fear and anger,” the mother’s lawyer wrote.

  • Man says his entire Up North cabin was stolen, prompting police investigation

    The brown cabin with a white door and trim, had been off County Road 571 in Coldsprings Township.

  • Man arrested on cruise ship is latest to be accused of stealing Hertz car

    "I am one of their best customers. And here I am sitting in jail," Hertz customer Charles Doucette said.

  • Florida man shoots wife, himself outside Ellenton mall after shots fired on I-75, FHP says

    A domestic shooting that started on Interstate 75 ended near the Ellenton outlet mall overnight. Here’s what we know.

  • Hawaiian Man Arrested for Killing Wife’s Acupuncturist Lover, Police Say

    Honolulu Police DepartmentEric Thompson nearly got away with murder, according to the Honolulu Police, but the 34-year-old entrepreneur was undone by a dropped hat. Thompson was arrested this week in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife’s former acupuncturist and lover Jon Tokuhara. Police first thought the killing was a random act of violence after Tokuhara, 47, was found around 8 a.m. on Jan. 13 dead on the floor of his Oahu studio next to three spent bullet casings.During a month-lo

  • Lawyers Are Sharing The Moment They Knew They Won The Case And It's Making My Heart Race

    "I only had 2 beers." "Your BAC indicated almost 8 drinks."View Entire Post ›

  • LAPD, sheriff's officials issue warning after recent assaults

    A pair of frightening assaults involving a homeless man now has Los Angeles police and L.A. County sheriff's investigators asking people to be on alert.

  • Prosecutors reduce requested sentence for ex-cop Kim Potter

    Minnesota prosecutors have apparently backed away from their pursuit of a longer-than-usual sentence for the suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist. Kim Potter, 49, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday following her December conviction of first-degree manslaughter. In a court filing this week, prosecutors said a sentence of slightly more than seven years — which is the presumed penalty under the state's guidelines -- would be proper.

  • Four workers fired after thousands of Massachusetts drivers got licenses without road tests

    Four employees for the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) were fired this week after it was discovered that nearly 2,100 drivers were given licenses without taking road tests.Officials at the RMV confirmed the news to The Boston Globe on Wednesday, saying that the situation is currently under investigation."Upon discovering suspicious activity regarding the issuance of road tests in 2020, the Registry of Motor Vehicles launched an...

  • Cops Apologize After Black Teen’s Violent Arrest Goes Viral

    @sanbernaghetto InstagramA California police department has issued an apology after a Black teen was forcibly thrown on the ground during an arrest—and it was all caught on camera.The video—which quickly went viral on social media—showed Rialto police officers kneeling on a teenage girl and holding her neck with their hands. The Rialto Police Department made a statement on the Feb. 11 incident on Tuesday, saying the teenage girl had refused to identify herself after being stopped for “riding an

  • Suge Knight's former attorney takes plea deal, is barred for life from practicing law

    Matthew Fletcher, Marion "Suge" Knight's former lawyer, pleads guilty to conspiracy and perjury and will be barred from practicing law for life.

  • Ex-Marine sentenced to 210 years in prison for beating, raping children in Cambodia

    A 68-year-old retired U.S. Marine Captain was sentenced on Monday to 210 years in federal prison for beating and raping Cambodian children. Michael Joseph Pepe was convicted for a second time and sentenced on Monday for two counts of traveling to a foreign country with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child in Los Angeles federal court, reported the Los Angeles Times. Pepe was reportedly working as a part-time professor in Phnom Penh when he hired a prostitute to procure children aged 9 to 12-years-old from their families between 2005 and 2006.

  • Police response to N.J. mall fight sparks outrage after Black teen cuffed as white teen watches

    New Jersey police are under fire for their response to a fist fight after a Black eighth grader was pinned to the ground and handcuffed while a white teen involved in the weekend mall scuffle was left seated on a couch.

  • Suspect arrested in follow-home robberies in LA, Calabasas; 2 sought

    A man was arrested in connection with a pair of armed follow home robberies in downtown Los Angeles and Calabasas, and two other suspects remained at large, police said.