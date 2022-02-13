City harbormaster ordered to stay away from his wife; placed on paid leave

Feb. 13—HAVERHILL — A judge ordered city Harbormaster Michael Vets to move out of the East Broadway home he shares with his wife after she called police in the evening of Feb. 10 to say they'd gotten into a heated argument and that she was in fear of being assaulted.

Vets' wife, Amy Vets, testified in Haverhill District Court on Friday, Feb. 11, that although her husband did not assault her, he had assaulted her on two occasions last year, prompting police to file charges related to those two past incidents.

Amy Vets told police that she did not report last year's incidents because her husband told her that "all the cops know him" and that "they were going to take his side."

Judge Cesar Archilla granted Amy Vets a restraining order and ordered her husband to move out of their home and to stay away from and have no contact with her.

Michael Vets, 58, was also ordered to advise police of when he planned to return to their 323 East Broadway home and horse boarding facility to retrieve his belongings, including his boat. The property is next to the Merrimack River.

Mayor James Fiorentini's spokesman, Shawn Regan, said Michael Vets has been placed on paid administrative leave per city policy when city employees are charged with a crime.

According to court documents, Vets, 58, was charged on Feb. 11 with assault and battery on a household member and strangulation or suffocation stemming from an alleged incident on May 14 of last year, and was also charged with assault and battery on a household member stemming from an alleged incident on Sept. 6 of last year.

Archilla set bail and $2,000 cash and scheduled a pretrial hearing for March 28.

Assistant District Attorney John DePaulo said that when police arrived at their home Thursday night, Amy Vets reported the two prior incidents of assault that took place last May and September.

DePaulo asked that Michael Vets be fitted with a GPS tracking device, which Archilla decided not to approve.

Michael Vets' lawyer, Paul Magliocchetti, downplayed the severity of the situation while expressing understanding of Amy Vets' reason for calling police.

"I understand her concern and why she called 911, but when you look at the facts he showed restraint in not pushing it to that level," Magliocchetti said in reference to his client's actions on Thursday night. "I don't think there was any kind of threat of any actual physical harm happening here."

When contacted by The Eagle-Tribune following Friday's hearing, Vets said he did not wish to comment on the situation at this time.