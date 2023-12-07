City hears park proposal to 'take it back'

Dec. 7—CUMBERLAND — City officials have been given a proposal: If they can't eliminate vagrancy problems in a public park, why not make the area private?

Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization President Ed Taylor Jr. on Tuesday asked the mayor and City Council to consider renting Cumberland's George Washington Headquarters cabin at Riverside Park along Greene Street to the Cresap Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution for $1 per year.

The land for Riverside Park was donated to the city in 1893.

While Cumberland also owns the cabin, the local DAR members have been stewards of its headquarters since being authorized by the mayor and City Council in 1935.

"It's an answer," Taylor said of transferring authority of the park to the DAR. "This would solve the problem."

He talked of "drug addicts" and vandalism at the park.

"It's getting worse by the day," Taylor said.

Peggy Keene, Cresap Chapter DAR regent, talked of cigarette butts and hypodermic needles on the lawn, toilet paper in bushes and other problems around and in the cabin.

"There's no alarm at the house," she said.

Meanwhile, the DAR group has increased its tours of the cabin, and a bus service wants to bring more visitors to the headquarters, Keene said.

"If the park is public we need to take it back," she said.

Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said the city wants to improve conditions at the park.

"We certainly understand your concerns," he said.

Morriss talked of folks who provide food to people who frequent the park and encourage vagrancy.

"We would like to be able to stop them from doing that," he said.

Morriss also said law enforcement's reaction to calls would be the same whether the park were public or private.

"You can call the police today," he said of illegal activities in the area.

If changing the park to private use would be beneficial, Morriss said he likes the idea and added city officials will consult their attorney.

"I support this if it's possible," he said.

Complaints

Six years ago, city officials removed a gazebo from Riverside Park following more than "40 complaints of undesirable activity at the site," according to a Cumberland Times-News article at the time.

The gazebo, 15 feet round with eight pillars, had been located beside a bridge that allowed pedestrians to access Canal Place.

In October, retired Cumberland police officer David Biser complained to the council of vagrancy, trash, including beer cans, and strong odors of urine in areas including the cabin at Riverside Park.

"It's not a homeless problem," he said at the time. "It's a vagrancy problem."

Also in October, Cumberland Police Department Chief Chuck Ternent said his office received complaints about people found sleeping in the downtown area.

The George Washington Headquarters park is a public space, he said.

"Parks and public spaces are for all people to enjoy," Ternent said. "If they are found to be committing a crime such as a disturbance or having an open container of alcohol, that is a different situation, and we take action and issue the appropriate citations."

