City of Hickory sues 3 contractors over collapsed arches

The city of Hickory filed a lawsuit against three contracting companies over the arch collapse at the City Walk.

The arches came down during bad weather in February.

The cost to put them up was $750,000.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday states that the city said crews made mistakes while putting together the arches.

Hickory is suing Neill Grading, Dane Construction and Western Wood Structures. City officials want a jury trial.

