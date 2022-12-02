City on a Hill names Shawn Newhouse new executive director

Mitchell Boatman, The Holland Sentinel
·2 min read
ZEELAND — For the first time since the organization’s founding, City on a Hill in Zeeland is undergoing a change in leadership.

Current and founding executive director Gary Ellens will retire at the end of the year. His successor was named this week. City on a Hill’s board of directors announced Tuesday, Nov. 29, Shawn Newhouse will be the organization’s new leader.

Newhouse, of Spring Lake, has experience in nonprofits and academia, including head of people and culture at CURE International and a vice president at Cornerstone University. She holds a doctoral degree in business administration and marketing.

“The role of executive director at City on a Hill affords me an opportunity to serve in a manner that marries my passions and experiences while furthering the straightforward and transformational mission of City on a Hill,” Newhouse — who takes over the role Jan. 2 — wrote in a statement.

There were 77 applicants for the position during a three-month search. Henry Veenstra, board chair, cited Newhouse’s “significant leadership skill, her wealth of experience and her strong faith” as qualities that stood out.

“The board is excited that Dr. Newhouse will be the person to build on the solid foundation that Gary has laid for City on a Hill and will be able to help us make an even greater impact as a faith-based organization in the future,” he wrote in a statement.

Veenstra said Ellens has been instrumental in the success of City on a Hill.

“We have been blessed by the leadership of Gary Ellens as he has grown City on a Hill from an idea into a solid ministry impacting many people in this area and around the world,” he wrote. “Over the past 16 years, Gary has been instrumental in building an organization that is both successful and sustainable.”

City on a Hill is a nonprofit ministry formed in 2006 and located in the former Zeeland Hospital. It houses 40 individual ministries and nonprofits working locally, nationally and globally.

It operates four community service ministries — Health Clinic, providing free medical care to the uninsured or underinsured; Doors of Hope, offering guidance to people in crisis; the Café Community Space and the Leader Renewal Retreat Room.

