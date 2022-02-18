City has hired new management for most departments in past 12 months

Trevor Dunnell, Sun Journal
·4 min read
Jeff Ruggieri, Director of Development Services for the city of New Bern, has stepped down and accepted another position in Georgia. Ruggieri&#39;s name is added to a growing list of city executives who have left New Bern in the last year.
Jeff Ruggieri, Director of Development Services for the city of New Bern, has stepped down and accepted another position in Georgia. Ruggieri's name is added to a growing list of city executives who have left New Bern in the last year.

The recent hiring of department heads within the city of New Bern has been a busy task for the city manager, a position that has also needed to be filled in the last year.

Within its executive positions, the city saw another department head tender their resignation the first week of February.

Jeff Ruggieri, now former director of development services with the city, resigned from his position effective Feb. 4, according to Colleen Roberts, public information officer. Ruggieri gave the city a three-day notice before his departure, informing the city of his resignation on Feb. 1.

Ruggieri took a job as the new executive director of the Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission in Georgia.

"New Bern got a little stale for me after a while," said Ruggieri. "I was hired to fix things and build up the department, I did that, I hired a great staff. The city is just a little different than it was when I first started."

Ruggieri joins a growing list of department heads who have left their posts with the city in 2021. The city boasts nine departments in all, five of which have been filled with an interim employee or were hired with an outside applicant in the past year.

More: New Bern sees 2 new department heads hired in 1 week

Current Chief of Police Patrick Gallagher was hired effective March 22, 2021, after former police Chief Toussaint Summers retired.

Former City Manager Mark Stephens stepped down on May 14, 2021. The city filled the role with former Director of Parks and Recreation Foster Hughes.

Hughes' promotion to the city manager, brought forth the city naming Kari Greene-Warren as the department's interim director of parks and recreation.

In July, former Director of Finance Mary Hogan resigned as the city recently hired Kim Ostrom in January, who also held the interim role since Hogan's departure.

The city also hired Director of Public Works Al Cablay in January after George Chiles held the interim role for most of last year.

More: Salary Databases: New Bern outpaces Craven County in employee pay, deny officer names

Department head's departure brings recent question back up

In local government, the turnover rate from 2016 to 2021 hovered between 19.6% and 21.2%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

When asked what the city's response is to last year's turnover within executive positions and if the city calculates how much turnover is occurring, Roberts said the city does not calculate turnover in those positions.

Roberts or Hughes did not provide a response about the turnover rate for executive positions.

Recently, Alderwoman Jameesha Harris and Alderman Barbara Best spoke out against the inconsistent hiring practices for the three board governed positions, finance director, city manager, and city attorney.

Each offered the solution of bringing a diversity and equity officer to oversee consistent and fair hiring in all levels of local government.

Of the nine departments, Best explained only two are of minority background. She is concerned that qualified applicants are underrepresented.

More: Not all job applications treated equally, says two city leaders

Mayor Dana Outlaw disagreed and pointed out Hughes' efforts in hiring a more diverse staff. The city opened an assistant city manager position, hiring former Havelock Police Chief Marvin Williams.

The assistant city manager position is relatively new while the city created one previously during former manager Mark Stephen's tenure.

"Right now, the city manager has been able to hire one of the most qualified individuals possible with our new assistant city manager," added Outlaw. "(Hughes) has shown his leadership by being able to hire and we look forward to him making similar decisions with regards to development services."

Ruggieri's resignation was unexpected, according to Hughes. Due to the short notice, Hughes has assigned newly hired Assistant City Manager Marvin Williams to oversee the day-to-day operations of development services.

Who will fill one of New Bern's highest paying jobs?

As the director of development services, Ruggieri was the third highest paid city employee at $140,000 behind Hughes and Director of Public Utilities Charles Bauschard, according to the Sun Journal salary database.

Williams is currently the third highest-paid employee with a starting annual salary of $135,000 in October.

Upon his departure, Ruggieri said he gave the city a few recommendations as to who should take his place while searching for the next director.

According to Hughes, Ruggieri did not share any recommendations about the Development Services department, leading to Williams being assigned to oversee the current operations.

"We are going through the process of reviewing staff for the interim director position," added Hughes. "We anticipate the position being posted within the next week or so.”

As of Thursday, the job has not been posted on the city's website.

Reporter Trevor Dunnell can be reached by email at tdunnell@newbernsj.com. Please consider supporting local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Sun Journal: City of New Bern sees half its department heads leave in last year

