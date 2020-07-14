'Mind-boggling decision': Some teachers and parents object as Detroit reopens classrooms

DETROIT — The fury surrounding the start of summer school in Detroit this week offers a preview of the emotional battles that could hit many more communities this fall.

The city’s main public school district made the unusual decision to open classrooms for in-person summer learning starting Monday in hopes of helping children catch up four months after the coronavirus forced schools to close.

While the district says it took safety precautions to prevent the spread of the virus and stressed that no students or teachers were forced to participate in face-to-face instruction, the first two days of classes were met with protests. Activists blocked school buses from leaving a bus depot. A civil rights lawyer, who used the word “genocide” to describe the effect of the district’s decision because the student population is 96 percent Black or Latino, says she plans to seek an injunction to close the schools. The head of the city teachers union called in-person summer school a “mind-boggling decision.” And some parents expressed grave reservations about whether their children would be safe.

“I’m scared,” said Kim Martin, 50, who was picking up her son, Allyn, an eighth grader, from his summer school classes at the Brenda Scott Academy on Detroit’s east side Monday. “I don’t want my son to get sick. He’s an asthmatic.”

Across the country, many districts are embroiled in what has become a highly politicized debate about school reopenings, with President Donald Trump threatening to withhold funding from schools that don’t offer in-person instruction. On Monday, two of the nation’s largest districts — Los Angeles and San Diego — said they will not offer in-person instruction when they reopen for the new school year because of rising COVID-19 case numbers in California.

Detroit, where roughly 500 students attended classes at 23 schools Monday, isn’t the only city to hold in-person summer school. Some districts, though, including in Connecticut and Iowa, have already had to shut down because of confirmed or suspected cases of the virus.

Evidence suggests that children are not as susceptible to the virus as adults, but some children have died, including a 5-year-old girl in Detroit. Teachers have also raised concerns about the dangers they face in returning to work.

But Detroit Schools Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said the city’s children, the vast majority of whom are classified as economically disadvantaged by the state and have test scores showing they’re far behind their peers academically, can’t afford to miss much more school.

“Our children need us,” he said. “People have to get off the sidelines and get on the field and figure out what the new normal looks like with school under COVID-19.”

He rejected critics who say the district should have stuck with online instruction, both because many children in Detroit do not have computers — a major philanthropic effort announced in April to distribute tablets or computers to every Detroit student has so far only reached high school students — and because students’ needs can’t be fully met online.

“A lot of children will not be able to stay focused and engaged and receive the support they need academically and socially, emotionally,” he said.

COVID-19 has pummeled Detroit, where 1,461 people have died from the virus since March. The school district lost about 10 employees, Vitti said, and he believes that nearly every student and staff member was affected by the virus.

While some say that’s another reason to keep classrooms closed, Vitti argues that it’s a reason to open them for students whose parents feel comfortable with the idea.

“We fill the hurt that those children and their families have,” he said.

The district is taking safety measures, including limiting class sizes to 15 students, checking temperatures of all students and staff members and cleaning all schools daily, Vitti said. Teachers have been tested for the virus, but students have not — in part because some parents said they didn’t want their children tested and in part because the district doesn't have access to enough tests that could quickly return a result, he said.

