City homicides recede during 2022

Jan. 7—HIGH POINT — Criminal violence claimed 15 lives in the city last year, but 2022 wasn't as deadly as the previous year.

In 2021, High Point Police Department officers investigated 19 homicides, according to police crime figures.

Lt. Patrick Welch, head of the police department's Violent Crimes Unit, said any loss of life from homicides is tragic, but officers would rather see the year-to-year incidents declining.

"I'm definitely pleased that our numbers are going down," Welch told The High Point Enterprise. "A lot of that is the work we are putting in here, our street crimes units and violent crime detectives."

During 2022, police officers were able to make arrests of ringleaders of groups committing violent crimes that escalated into shootings and homicides, which has helped reduce the number of murder cases, the lieutenant said.

"Whenever we can get cases closed with groups like that, it impacts our overall number of crimes," Welch said.

The reasons for the homicides in the city last year were varied. Out of the 15 cases, five were gang-related, four involved arguments, two were between people in a relationship, one was drug-related, one involved a robbery, and police don't know a motive for two, the lieutenant said.

"Obviously, the gang component is a big one," Welch said. "It's juvenile street gangs and violence. Even among the four cases that are arguments, we can't say for sure that there was a component of gang activity, but it could be."

Of the 15 homicides last year, five remain unsolved. Out of 19 homicides in 2021, only three remain unsolved, according to police figures.

"We're still struggling with the cooperation aspect," Welch said. "In a lot of our cases, a lot of people just don't want to get involved, whether that's because of fear of retaliation because that case may have a gang aspect to it."

Welch said in other instances, people may have been involved in other crimes and don't want to come forward.

"It's different if it's a more personal altercation," he said. "In cases like that, such as domestic cases, a lot of people do want to cooperate. There's emotion that ties them into the case that they want to help solve."

The unsolved homicides from last year:

—Kevin Trystan-Chance Robinson, 20, of High Point, was shot Jan. 19 in a car outside a west High Point apartment complex on Shadow Valley Road near the Guilford-Davidson County line.

—John Chevonne Boone, 49, was shot Jan. 26. Police found his body at the intersection of Lakewood and Futrelle drives near the former Oak Hollow Mall. Boone was a transient who frequented businesses along the N. Main Street corridor.

—A 15-year-old boy was shot along Sharon Circle on March 26. Because he was a juvenile police haven't publicly identified him.

—Shyheim J. Thornton, 28, of Greensboro, was shot several times Sept. 26 at an apartment complex near the intersection of Eastchester and Regency drives in north High Point.

—Christine Mallicott, 42, was shot on the front porch of her home at Qubein Avenue and Forrest Street June 23. Her son, who was home at the time of the shooting, said she was shot by a man on a bicycle or scooter.

The unsolved homicides from 2021 are:

—Robert Booth, a 25-year-old minister, was shot May 25, 2021, outside his condominium at a complex in south High Point.

—Edward Gallardo, 53, was shot Aug. 21, 2021, outside his house in west High Point after he went outside because he believed someone was trying to break into another house along the street, police said at the time.

—Jacoreyian D. McLendon, 26, died Dec. 24, 2021, after being shot three days earlier at a residence in south High Point.

Welch said that detectives won't let go of a homicide investigation until the case is resolved.

"We're doing our best trying to get justice for the victims," he said.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul