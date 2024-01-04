City hopes improvement project will 'breathe new life' into Port Orange's Down Under area

Concept image of what part of the Down Under area project could look like. The city plans to secure the necessary funds for the project in 2024, which is anticipated to cost $5 million.

One of the fastest growing parts of Port Orange — the Down Under area — is set to undergo major improvements that officials hope will enhance and beautify the area, transforming it into a new "destination."

For the past few years, the city has tried moving ahead with ideas to improve the area, a popular spot that's home to five businesses. According to city spokesman Mike Springer, the "current plan provides an estimated cost of more than $5 million for the design and construction of the improvements."

The city last month renewed its lease agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation, which allows the city to use the property located under the east side of the Dunlawton Bridge, until 2033.

Although the city of Port Orange “does not make any lease payments to use the property,” it is “responsible for maintenance of the parking lot, landscaping, drainage and enforcement of traffic and vehicle parking ordinances, statutes and laws,” according to city staff.

That renewal now paves the way for the city to move ahead with the Down Under Master Plan project, which “aims to transform the area into a vibrant destination along the Halifax River not only enhancing the five businesses there, but attracting more businesses to the area and making it a destination for families and entertainment,” the city said in a newsletter published last month.

What improvements are coming to the Down Under area in Port Orange?

According to the city, “the plan is to enhance infrastructure, parking and amenities to complement the prime location.”

Some of the key features in the plans include:

Expanding the parking lot from 130 to 250 parking spaces.

Incorporating underground stormwater drainage for optimal space utilization.

Introducing aesthetic enhancements like improved lighting, gateway signage, business directories, and murals showcasing the area's rich history, culture and marine life beneath the bridge.

Additional amenities that could also be part of the project include a dock for water taxis, native plant landscaping, and a pedestrian plaza for community gatherings.

Concept image of the fishing pier planned as part of the Down Under area improvements project. The city plans to secure the necessary funds this year for the project, which is anticipated to cost $5 million.

The city has also approved and is moving ahead with plans for a new day dock at Riverwalk Park, which is a few miles north of the Down Under area.

With the improvements, the city hopes to “breathe new life” into the area and create “a unique gateway into the city to support current businesses and attract additional businesses (restaurants, breweries and entertainment venues) to develop/redevelop in this area.”

The city plans this year to try and secure the necessary funding for the project, which “is anticipated to be a combination of city and CRA funding and grants, along with possible assistance from community partners and business owners in the Down Under area.”

Business owner shows support for improvements idea

Enhancing the area’s aesthetics and infrastructure could be a positive change for businesses, which is why Michael Benedict, co-owner of Jimmy Hula’s and Dunes Brewing, said he is “100% for it.”

“This has been something that the business owners in the Down Under area, and really some of the residents, have been working toward — to have a beautification of the Down Under area for a number of years,” Benedict said in an interview.

Benedict also owns Benedict Advertising agency, which shares the building with the brewery.

He praised the city’s efforts in trying to move the project along and for reaching out and talking to area businesses owners through town hall meetings, where they could provide input and give some ideas for the project.

“It’s been a pretty good partnership between the city and businesses,” Benedict said. “We’re very thrilled.”

The five businesses currently located in the Down Under area are Our Deck Down Under, Jimmy Hula's, Dunes Brewing, Dairy Bar and Two Jerks Seafood Market.

Among the planned improvements, Benedict said that better stormwater drainage is one of the most important. The area easily floods whenever the city is hit by a heavy downpour.

Overview concept of the Down Under area improvements project shows plans for the area.

“But also they’re adding over 100 parking spots, which are going to be lined up properly, and that’s going to be phenomenal,” Benedict added.

Flooding and some of the uneven and lack of parking spaces are the two biggest complaints businesses get from customers, he said.

Since opening Jimmy Hula’s in 2019 and Dunes Brewing in 2021, Benedict said his businesses have been doing well over the past few years.

He also said there are plans for a new restaurant to come to the area in the summer, which are a few bureaucratic steps away from being officially announced.

A Millie's restaurant was also in the works to replace DJ's Deck, which closed in 2021. But those plans have been scrapped, according to the restaurant.

“It’s going to become really a downtown for Port Orange, and that’s pretty exciting,” Benedict said. “We’re ecstatic that it’s happening finally.”

