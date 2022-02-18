City To Host Hazardous And Electronic Waste Disposal Event

MALIBU, CA — Malibu residents can offload their hazardous and electronic waste at a removal event Saturday.

The city of Malibu will host a disposal event Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the city hall upper lot, located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road. The city will take a number of materials off your hands: water-based paint, motor oil, anti-freeze, batteries, unbroken compact fluorescent bulbs and electronics.

Materials must be clearly labeled, and the paint and motor oil cannot exceed 125 pounds or 15 gallons, according to the city. City personnel will retrieve the items from your car trunk or truck bed.

The city asks residents to wear a mask and remain in their vehicles during the disposal event. Do not come if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, are in a quarantine or have traveled internationally in recent weeks, the city said.

"Hazardous waste from a single home may seem insignificant; but when millions of homes across Los Angeles County use similar products, the combined effect becomes a major problem," the Los Angeles County public works department said on their website. "Protecting public health and the environment remains our highest priority."



There will be another hazardous and electronic waste disposal event for Malibu on April 16.

This article originally appeared on the Malibu Patch