City to host ribbon-cutting for new park in South-Central El Paso

Dave Burge
·1 min read

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is having a ribbon-cutting for its newest park on Monday, Nov. 27.

The City will unveil a nearly $200,000 investment that created Marina Rios Park at Clark Drive and Cleveland Avenue in the San Juan neighborhood of South-Central El Paso.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

The park was created through a public-private partnership with Marathon Petroleum.

The project scope consisted of:

  • Demolition, removal and off-site disposal of concrete sidewalk

  • Removal and disposal of unclassified and unsuitable material

  • Construction and installation of a new concrete sidewalk, new concrete mow strip curb, and installation of a new park monument

  • Installation of an irrigation system

  • Installation of landscape rock, installation of trees and vegetation, and placement of geotextile fabric and rock mulch

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Recommended Stories