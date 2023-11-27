City to host ribbon-cutting for new park in South-Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is having a ribbon-cutting for its newest park on Monday, Nov. 27.

The City will unveil a nearly $200,000 investment that created Marina Rios Park at Clark Drive and Cleveland Avenue in the San Juan neighborhood of South-Central El Paso.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

The park was created through a public-private partnership with Marathon Petroleum.

The project scope consisted of:

Demolition, removal and off-site disposal of concrete sidewalk

Removal and disposal of unclassified and unsuitable material

Construction and installation of a new concrete sidewalk, new concrete mow strip curb, and installation of a new park monument

Installation of an irrigation system

Installation of landscape rock, installation of trees and vegetation, and placement of geotextile fabric and rock mulch

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.