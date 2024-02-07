City to host second public meeting for Ellis Lake improvements

Feb. 6—The city of Marysville is set to host a second community meeting on Saturday to receive feedback on its "comprehensive" Ellis Lake Master Plan.

Scheduled to take place from noon to 2 p.m. at CORE Charter School, 321 16th St. in Marysville, the meeting will be another chance for residents and those interested in seeing improvements at Ellis Lake to have their voices heard.

More than 100 members of the public filled the Elks Lodge in Marysville on Jan. 15 at the first meeting that sought feedback on the future of Ellis Lake. Originally designed by John McLaren in 1924, much of the 7.5-acres of green space surrounding the 32-acres of the man-made lake was built by the Works Progress Administration near the end of the Great Depression in 1939. According to the city, it was later remodeled in the 1970s.

Since that time, however, many of the features of the lake have been left relatively unchanged. Now, after receiving two major grants, one a beverage recycling grant and the other a Clean California Grant, the city is looking to transform the space in and around the lake to not only encourage more recreational opportunities but also continue the economic development momentum officials have been pushing for the past couple of years, the Appeal previously reported.

"There is $3 million in grant funding to do portions of it (Ellis Lake green space), certainly not the entire thing," Marysville City Manager Jim Schaad previously said. "One of the reasons we're doing this master plan and getting at least conceptual drawings to a certain point, is to pursue additional grant funding. Most of the granting agencies nowadays prefer to have what's called a 'shovel-ready project,' meaning it's pretty well designed and can be implemented right away. So this is positioning us for that, as well as allowing us to make sure that the work we're going to do with the $3 million is consistent with the plan for the overall lake."