City hosts study session on year-round Safe Harbor

Feb. 13—TRAVERSE CITY — Opinions on whether Safe Harbor emergency homeless shelter should stay open year-round continue to differ.

Commissioners hosted a 2.5-hour study session Monday to discuss the Memorandum of Understanding that commits entities to exploring keeping the emergency shelter open beyond its current October-April Special Land Use Permit.

But a petition opposing the move was signed by more than 100 residents of the Boardman Neighborhood Association that urged commissioners to keep the building seasonal, and said a year-round "housing shelter does not belong in the middle of a family neighborhood."

"The Boardman neighborhood witnesses a constant influx of Safe Harbor residents loitering, rummaging through alleys, yelling at children, needles on the playground, trespassing and lots of other disruptive behavior," said resident Betsy Corbett. "On a personal note, I've encountered deeply unsettling incidents such as finding trespassers passed out in my backyard and witnessing police search for an individual in my backyard who was involved in a stabbing at Safe Harbor."

Association president Megan Wick and others suggested a "barrier shelter," model of implementing drug and alcohol testing before admittance to Safe Harbor.

Others voiced their support for the shelter, and brought up the broader topic of housing.

"No one can afford to live here, it's impossible to find affordable housing," said Boardman neighborhood resident and downtown service industry worker Joel Jolene. "If you want to protect your kids, let's focus on the issue of them not being homeless when they try to work in Traverse City."

Traverse Health Clinic family physician Dr. Roger Gerstle said, "A housed person is a healthier person. We see that so clearly in this community."

City commissioners voted on Jan. 15 to join the MOU alongside Safe Harbor and the Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness. The purpose of the MOU is to discuss the idea of keeping Safe Harbor open year-round starting this year, develop cost estimates and an operating plan, and proposing roles and responsibilities from each entity to keep the shelter running.

Grand Traverse County Commissioners did not sign the MOU; they voted last Wednesday to authorize a study session on the request for later this month or early March.

There was some confusion during Monday's meeting about what exactly the MOU entailed. Commissioner Heather Shaw asked whether or not this meant that the city had committed to keeping Safe Harbor open this upcoming summer.

Traverse City Mayor Amy Shamroe clarified that it did not.

"This is an update meeting, we are not going to be rushing to bring anything to a vote," Shamroe said.

In slides presented at Monday's meeting, the city says they chose Safe Harbor as a year-round solution because it's "pragmatic."

The shelter is already operating, Safe Harbor offered and it's the most immediate and cost-effective solutions, given that no other partners have the staff, experience or expertise. The presentation also said the city would take a compassionate approach, and recognizes the urgency of urgency of the situation.

One statistic mentioned was that 97 percent of people living in The Pines — a homeless encampment near South Division and 14th Street — identify Traverse City as their home.

Because Safe Harbor is only a night shelter, many seek refuge during the day including Jubilee House and the Traverse Area District Library, pointed out Father Derek Quinn from Jubilee House.

Traverse City Police Department Chief Matthew Richmond said the library remains in the top 10 calls for service his department receives.

According to data from the city, the library spends between $40,000 to $45,000 on private security.

Quinn said during the public comment portion of Monday's meeting that Jubilee House hasn't been looped into any of the MOU conversations yet. They also haven't been asked to join the MOU by the city or by any other partners, he explained.

"We do need to coordinate as people move," he said. "So I realize that we are not a partner of this MOU, and I do expect at some point that we'll be invited into that conversation, but I do agree that we need to have a bigger conversation about the knock-on effects about having Safe Harbor open."

A big piece in this puzzle will be coordinating efforts with those that are already in place with police officers and TCPD's Police Social Worker Jennifer Holm.

Both Richmond and Holm spoke at Monday's meeting and shared how the Quick Response Team program has lead to lower rates of recidivism amongst members of the homeless community.

Part of the slideshow emphasized TCPD's desires to add three more officers to their fleet to bolster community policing efforts and respond to some of the aforementioned citizen complaints.

When questioned directly about his officer's effectiveness at curbing crime in the North Boardman neighborhood where the shelter is located, Richmond said his confidence remains very high.

"We can curb the behavior by having an officer presence and just giving them a warning," he said. "We have a lot of discretion."

Over the past year he said his officers have only handed out four tickets to Pines residents.

Shamroe said that three of the Grand Traverse County Commissioners represent city residents, and urged members of the public to call them and ask them to get involved in these conversations.