'Our city is hurting': Memphis leaders react to deadly shooting spree with anger, sadness

In the hours following a shooting spree that left four dead, three injured and a community shaken, Memphis leaders have expressed their anger and sadness as well as a determination not to let the violence of the past week define the city.

Memphis police said 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly was arrested Wednesday night after a day of tragedy that reached across the city and over the border into DeSoto County.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland

In a published statement and comments made during a press briefing early Thursday, Strickland again called the criminal justice system "a revolving door" and expressed his belief in the importance of truth-in-sentencing legislation. In addition to his anger, he also expressed grief.

"I want to first, express my deepest sympathy and condolences to the victims and their families who are suffering from this senseless murder rampage. I'm angry for them, and I’m angry that our citizens had to shelter in place for their own safety until the suspect was caught. This is no way for us to live and it is not acceptable.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland speaks during a press conference early Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after 19-year-old Ezekiel Dejuan Kelly is alleged by MPD to be responsible for several shootings in Memphis. The shootings on Wednesday ended with seven people shot, at least four of the seven dead.

"The people of our city were confronted with the type of violence no one should have to face.

"This has been a painful week in our city, but I have hope for Memphis, I have love for Memphis, I know that united … we will endure."

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris

The mayor said the community had been upended by recent violent events and county teams are working with law enforcement to offer support to victims.

"Regardless of our background, all of us desire safety for ourselves and the ones we love. As we all process these events, take comfort that Shelby County is a resilient, hopeful community. Together, we are stronger. Together, we will get through this."

Tennessee House Minority Leader Karen Camper

In a statement on social media late Wednesday night, Camper referenced both the shootings by Kelly and the recent killing of Eliza Fletcher and said the community as a whole was hurting.

“Our city is hurting. My heart goes out to the families of those killed and injured tonight. It was an unspeakable horror and it occurred just days after our city was devastated by another tragedy: the terrible murder of elementary school teacher Eliza Fletcher. It’s been a sad few months for Memphis. There is a long road ahead and much work ahead for us to do in order to begin to heal our city and we will have those policy discussions. But now we have to lock arms and pray for all of the victims of this week and the past few months and not let these tragic circumstances tear our hearts away from the city we all love.”

Memphis police officers work the scene of a shooting MPD believes was committed by a man driving around shooting Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, near the intersection of Auburndale Street and Poplar Avenue.

State Sen. London Lamar

In a post on Twitter Thursday morning, Lamar expressed grief and fear in the wake of the shooting spree.

"Woke up with a heavy heart this morning — just in disbelief. I didn’t sleep peacefully. I’m tipping around the house scared. This is no way to live!"

State Sen. Raumesh Akbari

In a series of Tweets Wednesday night, the senator said individuals like Kelly do not represent or define Memphis and expressed relief after his capture by law enforcement. She said she was praying for the city.

"Memphis. Our Memphis. Our city. We are tired; we are exhausted. There has been so much loss; too many families grieving. There is so much good in this city that's being overshadowed by evil. So much light being threatened by darkness.

"It's going to take not just elected officials, not just law enforcement, but the entire community to heal our city. Clergy, community leaders, business leaders, everyone."

Memphis police officers work the scene where police arrested 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly after they say he drove around Memphis shooting Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at the intersection of Ivan Road and Hodge Road in Whitehaven.

State Sen. Brian Kelsey

The senator posted on Twitter Thursday morning, asking people to pray for the victims and their families.

"Evil is real, and we must make a stand against this senseless violence in our community. The people of Memphis have suffered enough! Thank you to the citizen who first reported these horrific shootings and to the law enforcement who worked quickly to bring them to an end."

State Rep. Antonio Parkinson

On Twitter Thursday morning, Parkinson said "we can't legislate our way out of this" and took aim at truth-in-sentencing laws and Strickland. Parkinson said the conditions which may have contributed to Kelly and Cleotha Abston — who has been charged in the kidnapping and murder of Fletcher — committing violent crimes needed to be addressed.

"Will it keep (Kelly) away longer yes, but that's a small part of the solution and it's after lives have been lost or negatively affected. We have to now shift to addressing the conditions that created Abston and [Ezekiel] Kelly. We own this situation. We as a city or society are responsible because we missed an opportunity to intervene early on, even a generation ago with their parents. He didn't just become the shooter yesterday. It happened over the last 19 years of his life and we missed him and many, many more of our children. And if we don't get it right, we will see this again."

Memphis City Councilman Chase Carlisle

The councilman said in a social media message Wednesday night he was praying for everyone impacted by the day's violent events. He also addressed posts from those who said the events made them want to leave Memphis.

"I understand it feels like so much violence and evil to experience in such a short time. We are SO much more than this," he wrote. "I'll never tell anyone how to feel. But I want you to stay. I want you to stay and I want you to fight. Fight for the Memphis you believe in. The Memphis we want to be. I will be there with you. I love my city."

Shelby County Commissioner Mickell Lowery

Lowery spoke Thursday at a press conference with other commissioners, representatives from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, 100 Black Men of Memphis, 100 Black Women of Memphis, Stevie Moore of Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives and State Rep. G.A. Hardaway.

“We see violence in our community every day and quite frankly, we turn a blind eye to it, we get used to it,” Lowery said. “We’ve got to stop being used to it. We’ve got to change the culture here in Memphis and Shelby County. It’s not OK. … It has to come to a turning point where it’s a wakeup call.”

Memphis police officers work the scene of a shooting MPD believes was committed by a man driving around shooting Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, near the intersection of Auburndale Street and Poplar Avenue.

Shelby County Commissioner Britney Thornton

Thornton said she plans this week to roll out an initiative to combat blight in her district. Eliza Fletcher’s body was found behind a blighted house in her district. Officials need to elevate discussions about adverse childhood experiences, as her fellow commissioner Charlie Caswell has done, she said.

“There’s a divide that we don’t really speak to, a socioeconomic divide. We’re talking about poor Black issues here,” Thornton said. “If we steep these in poor Black-centered conversations, it takes on a whole different reality that’s not just a one-time event, it’s an everyday occurrence that we are numb to. … (but) I think if every single person who hears the sound of our voices, you can do small actions that connect to other actions and I think people will start to see changes over time.”

Shelby County Commissioner Shante Avant

Avant, who previously served on the school board, said Memphis’ children have been traumatized by the violence they’ve seen.

“We as an elected body are committed to work with law enforcement, to work with our community agencies, but also to work with our schools to make sure we’re providing the necessary emotional wellbeing and support to our students,” Avant said.

U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen

Cohen said he reached out to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland regarding the recent spate of high-profile violent acts.

“What has been happening in my hometown is harrowing and disturbing. I have been concerned for some time about the crime situation and have spoken with the relevant public officials about addressing the issue. I have suggested convening a summit with the two mayors, the District Attorney General, the Police Director, the Shelby County Sheriff, the school board president and the juvenile court judge. We need a comprehensive approach involving the schools and the juvenile justice system to help reverse these disturbing trends."

Beverly Robertson, president and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber

“The Greater Memphis Chamber and our entire business community are deeply saddened by the tragic events our city has lived through in recent days. We extend our condolences to the families and friends of those lost to these senseless acts of inhumanity. The Chamber remains committed to working with our business leaders, elected officials, and residents to thoughtfully identify real solutions that lead to real results. I have already reached out to the mayor and police chief of Memphis to ensure the business community will be at the table as we move forward. We all must play a role in driving positive change in our community, and this journey is just starting. Working together, we will make a difference.”

Memphis police officers work the scene where police arrested 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly after they say he drove around Memphis shooting Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at the intersection of Ivan Road and Hodge Road in Whitehaven.

Just City Executive Director Josh Spickler

Spickler said it has "been a difficult and tragic week for Memphis." Just City is a nonprofit that advocates for the right to legal representation and works to mitigate the negative impacts of interaction with the criminal justice system for individuals and communities.

"People deserve to be safe and feel secure as they move about our city. We extend our deepest sympathies to those experiencing the pain and anguish of loss.

"Our community is suffering from years of disinvestment in neighborhoods and from ineffective policies that have failed us time and time again. Consequently, there are no immediate solutions. People who commit violent crime must be held accountable. But addressing harm and building a system that heals and restores must be our shared goal. Now is the time for a new way. We cannot afford to double down on bad policy, play politics with people’s lives, or prey on their fears."

University of Memphis President Bill Hardgrave

In a statement emailed to students, faculty and staff Thursday morning, Hardgrave addressed the recent high-profile crimes.

"The recent events occurring near our campus have rattled us all. The senseless, violent crime against Eliza Fletcher is felt by the University and the entire city. Last night’s episode of a person driving through Memphis and DeSoto County shooting at people and buildings has exacerbated an already tense and emotional situation," he said.

He said U of M police work hard to keep the campus safe and said the university would be reviewing safety protocols and how best to communicate and train in relation to those.

Toni Williams, interim superintendent for Memphis-Shelby County Schools

In a message on social media, the superintendent said security had been heightened across the district out of an abundance of caution. She added that social workers, counselors and other professionals were available to assist students and families.

"We understand that our students and staff may be upset and confused about what occurred — I believe the whole city is shaken — and we will encourage thoughtful discussion with a focus toward healing."

Gov. Bill Lee

Lee said the shooting was a "heinous crime" and called for "swift and severe" punishment.

"Our hearts and our condolences are to the families of victims in these terrible crimes," he said Thursday. "But it is important that we work on proven crime prevention to make sure that we get ahead of these events."

Dr. Jason Martin, Democratic gubernatorial candidate

Martin said he and his family were praying for the victims and their families. But he also said the state as a whole "suffers from an epidemic of gun violence."

"No person, no family, and no city should have to live through the terrifying nightmare of gun violence that Memphis had to endure last night."

Corinne S Kennedy covers economic development and healthcare for The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached via email at Corinne.Kennedy@CommercialAppeal.com

