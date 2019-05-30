City issues cease and desist to group that created GoFundMe to construct private border wall

Sunland Park, N.M. – Construction of a privately-funded border wall must be halted immediately, according to a cease and desist letter issued by the city of Sunland Park.

Mayor Javier Perea said Tuesday that the property owner did not have the necessary permits to erect the fencing, which was funded by "We Build the Wall, a national group that created a GoFundMe account to pay for border barriers.

Kris Kobach, the former Kansas secretary of state known for his hard-line immigration views, said he and the "We Build the Wall," group had received approval from two city of Sunland Park inspectors.

But Perea said regardless if two city employees gave approval for construction, the business is still in violation of city law because they had not submitted proper construction plans to the city.

Perea said the city attempted to contact American Eagle Brick Co., which owns the property, before construction began. But city inspectors were not first allowed on the property, he added.

The next day, the owner of the property later submitted an application to build a wall in the area but it lacked necessary information, Perea said.

"The staff has been reviewing those particular documents and have determined (the application) is incomplete and that the construction of the wall, at this point, is in violation of city ordinance," Perea said.

Perea said no survey or site plan was submitted. He said the application contained contradictory information but he did not provide details.

Under the city ordinance, walls cannot be taller than 6 feet, Perea said.

The privately-funded wall, which was expected to be completed Wednesday, is more than 20 feet tall. It goes up a 300-foot incline over mountainous terrain and extends seven feet into the ground.

Perea said American Eagle Brick Company faces fines that are double the cost of permit fees. He said the company will be fined every day it ignores the city's cease and desist letter. No dollar amount was provided.

The wall is by Monument One – an official marker at the spot where New Mexico, Texas and the Mexican state of Chihuahua converge at Border Highway West, near Executive Center Boulevard.

Perea said this a new issue for the city because the project is also on an international boundary. He said the city may need to consult other state and federal organizations, such as the International Boundary and Water Commission.

The Sunland Park mayor said he has been in contact with the New Mexico Attorney General's office and is going to reach out to the New Mexico Environment Department.

Kris Kobach, of "We Build the Wall," announced the private fence's construction was nearly complete on Memorial Day. He is the general counsel for the "We Build the Wall" group and has been mentioned as a possible pick to lead the Department of Homeland Security.