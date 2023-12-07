City of Jackson Christmas Parade and Festival is back this Saturday

The annual City of Jackson Christmas Parade is back this Saturday in the fairgrounds and the downtown areas.

The cultural festival will kick off first, followed by the parade. There will also be food trucks, vendors, live music, marching bands and photos with Mr. & Mrs. Claus.

The parade route will begin at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds on Amite Street and head west to State Street, then head south one block and head west again on Capitol Street to West Street, turning South again. The parade turns back east on Pascagoula Street and concludes on Jefferson Street.

Jackson celebrates with its annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

More: Mississippi Fairgrounds Announces new artists scheduled for 2024 Dixie National Rodeo

More: Check out these Christmas light displays in Jackson and surrounding areas

IF YOU GO:

When: Saturday, Dec. 9

Where: Downtown Jackson

Admission: Free

Time: 12. p.m. to 4 p.m.

Know an event coming up? Reporter Kiara Fleming can be reached via email KDFleming@jackson.gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: 2023 Jackson Christmas parade details