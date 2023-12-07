City of Jackson Christmas Parade and Festival is back this Saturday
The annual City of Jackson Christmas Parade is back this Saturday in the fairgrounds and the downtown areas.
The cultural festival will kick off first, followed by the parade. There will also be food trucks, vendors, live music, marching bands and photos with Mr. & Mrs. Claus.
The parade route will begin at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds on Amite Street and head west to State Street, then head south one block and head west again on Capitol Street to West Street, turning South again. The parade turns back east on Pascagoula Street and concludes on Jefferson Street.
IF YOU GO:
When: Saturday, Dec. 9
Where: Downtown Jackson
Admission: Free
Time: 12. p.m. to 4 p.m.
Know an event coming up? Reporter Kiara Fleming can be reached via email KDFleming@jackson.gannett.com
This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: 2023 Jackson Christmas parade details