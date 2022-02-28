City of Jackson looks to join fight to restore state sales tax relationship

Angele Latham, Jackson Sun
·2 min read

The City of Jackson is joining a state-wide effort to advocate for the restoration of the state’s previous sales tax agreement with local governments, which could give the city an additional $1.4 million in funding.

City Council members listen as City Finance, Accounting and Budget Director Bobby Arnold discusses the American Rescue Plan funds.
The “historic revenue sharing relationship” between Tennessee and local governments began in 1947, when the state began sharing 4.6 percent of each year’s total state sales tax collections with local governments.

In 2002, when the state was hit with serious financial difficulties, sales tax was increased from 6 percent to 7 percent—but the state kept 100 percent of the profit of the one percent increase.

Along with other tax changes, these actions allowed the state to acquire an extra $2 billion in sales tax collections over the past 20 years—$2 million that normally would have gone back to local governments.

The City of Jackson is joining forces with other municipalities, under the organization of the Tennessee Municipal League, to advocate for the return to the 4.6 percent share in the state sales tax collections.

“This is something that we’ve talked about with the Tennessee Municipal League over the last several years—that we need to work on restoring that relationship,” Conger said. “The argument from the state side being that ‘well we’re still looking at breaking even in our budget,’ but over the past several years there’s been a huge surplus…it makes sense to restore that historical relationship from the early 2000’s.

“What that means for Jackson—based on last year’s sales tax, we’d be owed an additional $1.40 million.”

On the state level, Senate Bill 2076, sponsored by Sen. Richard Briggs, and House Bill 2012, by Rep. Dale Carr, are both being pushed to restore the 55-year revenue sharing relationship, and to allow cities to share in 100 percent of the state sales tax profits currently going to the state’s general fund.

On the local level, the resolution showing Jackson’s support will go before the city council Tuesday, and Conger hopes it will encourage other municipalities to join the effort.

“This is just like any other lobbying effort,” he said. “The more people that pass the resolutions, the more it shows the legislators that there’s support across the state for this. We want to get this passed now.”

Read the city's resolution here.

Have a story to tell? Reach Angele Latham by email at alatham@gannett.com, by phone at 731-343-5212, or follow her on Twitter at @angele_latham.

