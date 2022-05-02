City of Jackson predicted to see highest budget surplus ever with expenses below projections

Angele Latham, Jackson Sun
·6 min read
City Council members listen as City Finance, Accounting and Budget Director Bobby Arnold discusses the American Rescue Plan funds.
City Council members listen as City Finance, Accounting and Budget Director Bobby Arnold discusses the American Rescue Plan funds.

The City of Jackson is anticipating seeing a $10.5 million actual surplus in the general fund as the 2022 fiscal year draws to a close—possibly marking the city’s largest general fund surplus ever.

The number, which is based on projections up until March 2022, rests $2 million over fiscal year 2021's record-breaking number of $8.5 million and marks a shining beacon at the end of the long, dark tunnel that was the “COVID-19 years” of 2020 and 2021.

The number, while good, isn't exactly what a surplus might indicate to some with increased revenues—and is impressive in a different way, City Finance, Accounting and Budget Director Bobby Arnold explained.

“We basically budgeted a break-even year (for fiscal year 2022)—expecting a $10,000 to $30,000 surplus for the year,” he said. “Looking back on the actual activity over the first nine months, the revenues we projected in the budget have come to fruition, and for the most part, we don’t have any significant expenses exceeding the budget so far. All of that would kind of suggest that our budget would turn out like expected.”

The catch, Arnold explained, was that because the city was aiming for a break-even year as things slowly reopened from COVID-19, much of the city’s largest expenses were actually funded from the fund balance—essentially, the city’s reserve funds.

“If you amend your expense budget, the budget amendments have to balance,” Arnold explained. “So you have to fund that expense budget amendment with revenue from somewhere. We have amended the budget several different times (over the course of this year), and we have funded those from the fund balance.

“Really, the fund balance is the city’s money. It’s just the reserves we’ve generated over years and years and years. So these are revenues, but they’re revenues from our own fund balance—not externally generated in the current fiscal year.”

Transfers made from the fund balance to the general fund in 2021-2022.
Transfers made from the fund balance to the general fund in 2021-2022.

The most notable expenses that were pulled from the fund balance over the this fiscal year were $6 million in ARPA funds, the $4 million for the city’s street resurfacing project and the $5.6 million for the Georgia-Pacific land sale agreement.

Another large piece of the fund balance transfers came from the Jackson Police Department and Jackson Fire Department compensation changes that were implemented mid-fiscal year. These were made to increase pay across the board for law enforcement and first responders, in response to the widespread recruitment and retention issues in the city.

More: Pay raises for Jackson police, fire hope to address dire retention issues

However, the recruitment and retention issues have been slow to improve, as a number of positions that both departments planned to have filled remain empty. These absences have put the departments under their projected budgets.

“With the implementation of the compensation increases—it looks like the annual salaries for the patrol division will come in around $6.4 million per year,” Arnold said. “Well, the budget for this year was $7.8 million. The budget for patrol salaries was made up for their regular staffing budget, which included vacant position that they had hopes to fill over the course of the year, but didn’t. Plus, we increased their salary budget with $1.21 million through that (compensation) budget amendment.

“They’re going to come in with $1.4 million below their salary budget. But with revenues already in the budget, as well as this million dollar (compensation increase), we’ve recognized revenues to fund the full budget. So that’s about $1.4 million that will fall (to the surplus). Similarly, the fire department operations is going to come in around $7.6 million, it looks like—the budget is #8.7 million. So that’s another $1.1 million that’s going to fall through to the (surplus).”

In total, about $18.7 million was transferred from the fund balance in fiscal year 2022, but only $16 million was actually expensed, and the return pieces of these transfers—the $1.4 million from the police department, the $1.1 million from the fire department, and bits and pieces from hundreds of other accounts—add up to a portion of that $10.5 million.

“Where the city recognized revenue from our fund balance this year at about $18.7 million in total—about $16 million of that $18.7 was expensed, so it was a wash,” Arnold said, referring to the ARPA, Georgia-Pacific land deal and street resurfacing transfers. “But the other $2 million falls through to the bottom line. So when we close the books this year, that extra surplus will go right back in to fund balance.”

So really, the surplus is less of the city gaining $10.5 million in external revenue, and more of the city coming in under-budget for the expense budget, with the remaining revenue being presented as “surplus” to the general fund.

There is, however, some revenue that was entirely a surprise to the city—as estimated $4.1 million in state and local sales tax and hotel tax.

The 2021 audit findings show a tremendous increase in local sales taxes (black line, second from top).
The 2021 audit findings show a tremendous increase in local sales taxes (black line, second from top).

“The easy part to understand (of the $10.5 million) is the $4 million in sales tax and hotel/motel tax,” Arnold said. “That was not budgeted, nor anticipated. That’s almost half of the $10 million… That’s real revenue above what we budgeted.”

This $4 million is what Arnold said he would consider the “actual” surplus the city garnered—which, while amazing considering that the city truly only budgeted for a break-even year, still puts the city below last year’s surplus of $8.5 million.

“In fiscal year 2022, we sort of budgeted for the city to reopen,” he said. “If we just look at this year’s performance, excluding those transactions from the fund balance, and remembering that we were budgeted to break even, and that all revenues and expenses were as expected except for the sales and hotel/motel tax, this year’s surplus would’ve been more like that $4 million, versus the $10.5 million.”

More: Jackson sees highest hotel/motel tax collection in city history, signaling post-2020 pandemic comeback

So while Arnold believes that, numbers-wise, fiscal year 2021 returned a better surplus than 2021-2022, he says comparing the years can draw incorrect conclusions.

“Year-to-year there’s lots of volatility and change between years, so you really have to compare it over a period of time—four to five years ideally,” he said. “But even that’s hard now because fiscal year 2020 and 2021 were heavily impacted by COVID-19.”

Regardless of technicalities, Jackson residents can rest easy in the fact that the city will not be sliding into the red as the current fiscal year closes out in the coming two months and the city beings preparing next year’s budget.

Have a story to tell? Reach Angele Latham by email at alatham@gannett.com, by phone at 731-343-5212, or follow her on Twitter at @angele_latham.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: City of Jackson predicted to see highest budget surplus ever...sort of

