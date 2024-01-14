City of Jackson urges residents to stay home for upcoming freeze, shares tips for preparation

The City of Jackson is continuing to urge residents to stay home and be properly prepared for freezing temperatures the capital city is expected to face this week.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba held another press conference Sunday to discuss tips residents can use to be adequately repaired. He was joined by Michael Hill, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Robert Lee, interim director of the city's Department of Public Works, Chief of Police Joseph Wade and Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

"Jackson can expect some dangerously cold temperatures over the next several days, that is what we're very, very confident in," Hill said. "That is the thing we are most concerned about is the prolonged cold."

Monday morning will see freezing temperatures around 25 degrees and a high that is slightly over 32 degrees, Hill said, with snow and freezing rain in the evening hours. Tuesday and Wednesday will see below freezing temperatures all day, with a wind chill of around 0 degrees to -5 degrees. Hill added that residents can expect to see up to a 10th of an inch of ice to hit Jackson, potentially more.

The mayor suggested the following tips for residents to stay prepared:

Stock up on nonperishable items.

Drip faucets.

Plan for outages and stock up on blankets and flashlights.

Bring plants and pets inside.

Check on elderly family members or neighbors to ensure they are safe.

Keep devices charged in-case you need to call for assistance.

The mayor also reiterated that the city has opened an emergency shelter at Shephards Gym, 1355 Hattiesburg Street, that will be open until the storm passes. The shelter is available for the city's unhoused population, as well as any residents who experience power outages and need somewhere safe and warm to stay.

Other shelters, such as Opportunity Center, will be open with extra beds.

The city's public works department is prepping for winter operations and will be using salt and sand on the city's major streets to prevent icing, Lee said. He asked residents to stay at home and only travel Monday through Wednesday if it is absolutely necessary.

Both Wade and Jones also said the Jackson Police Department and the Hinds County Sheriff's Department will be available to assist residents. Jackson police officers will on 12-hour shifts starting at 6 a.m. on Monday with additional patrol officers. Jones said the sheriff's department will be assisting JPD and working throughout Hinds County.

