City of Jacksonville Beach is taking applications for a vacant City Council seat

The City of Jacksonville Beach is taking applications for the vacant Seat 4 - District 1 City Council Appointment.

The application period lasts until Monday, January 22, 2024. Those who are interested can submit an application to the City Clerk’s office, and council members can meet with applicants as desired.

The appointment will be discussed at the City Council meeting on Monday, February 5, 2024.

The floor for nominations will be opened with a roll call vote to follow.

When the nominations are closed, the member who made the nomination may speak on the rationale for their nomination.

The Council reserves the right to appoint a candidate they believe to be in the best interest of the City.

Swearing in of the newly appointed council member will be held at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

PLEASE TAKE NOTE:

The candidate appointed to fill Council Seat 4 – District 1 will serve until the results of the 2024 Municipal Election held in November are certified by the City Council.

The appointee is required to submit a Form 6 financial disclosure form electronically to the Florida Commission on Ethics by July 1, 2024.

Should the appointee wish to fill the remainder of the term, which expires November 2026, they are required to file their intent to run for re-election with the City Clerk’s Office and qualify to have their name added to the 2024 ballot.

PRIOR TO MAKING THE DECISION TO BECOME A CANDIDATE:

Applying for a political office is a big decision. Things to consider before you apply include but are not limited to the following:

Research the office: what are the duties of the office, does it have requirements such as residency, how long does the term last, and how much time is involved when in the office?

Talk to your family to decide if running for office is right for you.

Do you have the time for attending functions, attending meetings, and talking to citizens and the public?

Are you involved in your community? Do you belong to civic and/or political organizations?

All public officials are required to disclose personal financial information. Municipal candidates are required to file a Form 6 Full and Public Disclosure of Financial Interests online with the Florida Commission on Ethics office by July 1, 2024.

Jacksonville Beach Council Seat Appointment

The following office will be appointed: Jacksonville Beach City Council, Seat 4 – District 1

Section 23 of the City Charter states: Should any vacancy occur in the council or in the office of the mayor other than by the recall provisions of the City Charter, the city council shall elect a person to fill the vacant office until the next regular municipal election.

RESIDENCY REQUIREMENTS

Any candidate qualifying for a district seat must be a bona fide resident of the city and the district the candidate is applying in for a least six (6) months.

APPLICATIONS

Candidates must file their application at the Jacksonville Beach City Clerk’s office. If mailed or emailed, the application must be received no later than Monday, January 22, 2024.

Candidate Application Period

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 – Monday, January 22, 2024

Please call or stop by the Jacksonville Beach City Clerk’s Office if you have questions. We are here to help - 904-247-6299 or cityclerk@jaxbchfl.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.