City of Jacksonville to fund several projects in park’s makeover

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — Lincoln Park located in Jacksonville is set to get some major upgrades in the months ahead and leaders hope the changes will be a hit.

3 East Texas parks awarded over $700k in grants

“We’re thrilled, parks are such an instrumental part of providing quality of life,” said City Manager James Hubbard.

This comes after the city announced multiple renovation projects to help revitalize it.

“We’ve seen notable increases in the interest in kids and their families,” said Hubbard.

One of the projects includes a $150,000 grant awarded to the city by the Texas Department of Wildlife for development of the park. The city says the overall investment for this project is about $300,000.

“I anticipate there will be some playgrounds enhancements as well as adult fitness equipment coming to the park as a result of the grant,” said Hubbard.

Hubbard said the city is still working to finalize the details on what will be included to the park.

Another upgrade will include a Looped Walking Trail, that’ll be almost half a mile for families to enjoy.

“Similar to a running track, you can do as many loops as you would like,” he said. “It will keep you in close proximity to the other facilities in the park.”

Jacksonville FD shares how they battle fires in wintery conditions

The trail was funded by the city. Hubbard said it’ll be 6 feet wide in concrete and will be designed so that everyone can use it.

“The skies the limit in terms of for how great it’s going to be for Lincoln Park,” said Hubbard.

The city is also confident the park will get good use out of once upgraded.

“We’re very confident that were going to see massive upticks in the park,” said Hubbard.

The trail could be completed sometime in May and officials said there’s no exact timetable yet on when the other upgrades to the facility will be finalized.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.