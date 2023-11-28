City of Jacksonville hosting Vetrepreneur Summit to help local veterans start their own businesses

The City of Jacksonville is holding a one-day summit for veterans looking to use their skills and knowledge to start their own businesses.

The event will feature workshops, talks, funding resources and more for veterans interested in starting their own businesses.

It will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the FSCJ Downtown Campus Advanced Technology Center.

The event is free for all veterans. For more information, visit https://www.unf.edu/sbdc/training-and-events.html.

