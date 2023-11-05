City of Jacksonville progress report: Phase 1 of Artist Walk unveils skate park

The City of Jacksonville has announced progress in the development of Phase 1 of Artist Walk, a public space project designed to enrich the city’s cultural landscape. Phase 1 includes the installation of a skate park featuring three sections tailored to varying skill levels.

This new addition to JaxParks is a public plaza situated beneath the iconic Fuller Warren Bridge and will offer views across Riverside Avenue from the Riverside Arts Market.

Once fully completed, this three-block-long public space is set to become a vibrant hub for local arts and culture, with a wide array of features for residents and visitors to enjoy.

The latest development includes the introduction of the skate park, which is bound to be a magnet for skateboard enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels. Divided into three sections, the skate park caters to beginners, intermediate skaters, and experts, providing a safe and dynamic environment for recreational activities.

Future plans for Artist Walk’s Phase 1 involve the incorporation of sculptures, murals, and art installations by local artists, adding a unique cultural touch to the public space.

Furthermore, the project envisions a flexible-use event space, lush landscaping, and ample seating, all designed to make Artist Walk an inviting destination for the Jacksonville community.

For updates and more information about Artist Walk and its ongoing development, residents and visitors are encouraged to stay tuned to official announcements from the City of Jacksonville, Florida.

