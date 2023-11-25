City kicks off the holiday season with Light Up Eustis

TechCrunch

Thanksgiving Thursday, when stores in the U.S. are closed and many are spending time off work, has become the de facto start of the holiday shopping season both for those looking to bargains online, and for online retailers to kick off holiday sales deals to meet that demand. Adobe Analytics said that people in the U.S. spent on Thursday spent $5.6 billion online, which it calculates at an increase of just 5.5% on last year. Salesforce, which also calculates sales based on data collected by its Commerce Cloud division, noted that globally, online sales reached $31.7 billion with its U.S. tally at $7.5 billion -- both up only 1%.