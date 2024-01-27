City of Kilgore celebrates biggest growth in decades

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The City of Kilgore has seen a big year when it comes to growth.

“This is probably the most growth since probably 1950, 1960, and we are just thrilled,” said Merlyn Holmes, Kilgore Mayor pro tem and city council member.







Holmes said they aren’t done yet because 2024 will be filled with ribbon cuttings and groundbreakings.

“So many things happening in 2024 that I can’t just list one thing,” said Holmes.

Two of the biggest projects set to open this year are the new Kilgore High School and the Roy H. Laird Regional Medical Center, but that’s just the beginning.

“I mean we have a new bridge going up at Kilgore College, we have new growth with KDC, and it’s just everywhere,” said Holmes.

With all the growth the City of Kilgore has been seeing, Holmes said the credit goes to one thing.

“We just have a lot of great partners, I think that we’re all working together as one, and I think that that makes a big difference,” said Holmes.

She added that everyone in Kilgore is working to better the city, and it is showing in the continued growth.

