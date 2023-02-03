City of Kinston name a new chief of police. Here's who they named

Keith Goyette has been named the New Kinston Police Chief after serving as the interim since Maj. Jenee Spencer retired last October.

Former Kinston police Maj. Keith Goyette has been promoted from interim police chief to the top job, according to a news release on Thursday.

Goyette became interim police chief last year when then Interim Chief Maj. Jenee Spencer retired in October. He has been with the Kinston Police Department since 2001 and according to the release, he started as a police officer and was promoted to crime scene investigator, captain, and then major.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice Administration from the University of Mount Olive and a Master's of Science in Criminal Justice from Tiffin University in Ohio.

He was chosen out of 61 people who applied, according to Rhonda Barwick, Kinston city manager. She said most of the candidates were from out of state, one coming as far as from Texas

“We had good candidates, but when I was interviewing, they had great responses to what they would do to help to reduce the violence in Kinston,” Barwick said. “And to be honest, a lot of them listed things that we were already doing. Keith was the one who had new ideas, new things. He had insight into what we’ve already tried, what worked, and what didn’t work and he has a lot of passion. He’s lived here a long time.”

Barwick said of the 61, it was whittled to 10 finalists, then four before Goyette was chosen. She said his salary will be $105,000 per year.

Barwick said the reason that it took so long for a permanent police chief to be hired was because of the recruitment firm process that searched for candidates, the number of applicants and having to review video interviews.

“I feel great. I am humbled, to be honest with you, I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this great organization. I am excited and ready to get to work,” Goyette said when asked how he felt about his new role.

More engagement with the community is on Goyette’s agenda as he assumes his new role. Gang and gun violence has seen an awful rise over the last two years with three shootings happening over 72 hours early last July.

“So as far as violent crime in Kinston, unfortunately, last year was an extremely busy year for us, We had 10 homicides last year compared to five (in 2021). Our goal is to suppress crime in our community. One of the first things we did back in late November or early December, we put together a new team called the Violent Crime Action Team,” Goyette said.

The team is made up of one supervisor, two investigators, and two patrol officers, according to Goyette.

“That team’s main focus is on violent crime in the city of Kinston. We receive assistance from the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, with a narcotics team – those two teams have banded

together and work together with the overall goal of reducing crime in Kinston and for the safety of Lenoir County,” said Goyette.

Goyette said as a police department there isn’t much he can do as a police department to completely stop the infiltration of illegal guns it, but said KPD will remain laser-focused on recovering and seizing illegal firearms in the city.

“Just today…just today alone, we recovered seven illegal firearms. One of them was stolen from Neuse Sports Shop, for example,” Goyette said.

He said the recovery of the guns was a joint effort between the Violent Crime Action Team, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, and the narcotics unit.

“Our goal is to stay proactive, work hard and identify people in Kinston that are the main people responsible for violent crime in the city of Kinston,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Kinston/Jones Free Press: City of Kinston name a new chief of police. Here's who they named