City of Kirkland calling small business owners for chance to win money
The City of Kirkland is hosting a “transformative workshop” for small business owners and giving them the chance to win $5,000.
The City of Kirkland laid out five steps for the Pitch Competition:
1. Attend five workshops.
2. Qualify to compete in the competition.
3. Pitch your business on stage.
4. Win in your category.
5. Use the $5,000 prize to grow your business.
The five-week workshop with be every Tuesday from February 20 to March 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It will be held at the Peter Kirk Community Center. Lunch will be provided.
Small business owners will learn the basics of business, how to create a business plan, financial strategies, marketing strategies, and pitch preparation.
The Pitch Competition will be on Wednesday, April 3, at 5:30 p.m. at the Kirkland Performance Center.
The categories will be people’s choice, start-up, and expansion.
Small business owners must register by February 16. Limited slots are available.