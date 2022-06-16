City launches second Metro Crime Initiative

Jun. 15—Last summer Mayor Tim Keller convened leaders from throughout the criminal justice system for six meetings where they came up with ways to address crime across the metro area and the state.

Out of 40 action items under the categories of fighting crime, reducing gun violence, closing the revolving door, and more, 10 have been addressed. Eleven additional action items are in progress.

Now the crew is getting back together. This time there will be three sessions addressing gun violence, the fentanyl crisis and domestic violence.

At a news conference next to Washington Middle School, Keller introduced the second Metro Crime Initiative and various participants, including state lawmakers, the 2nd Judicial District Attorney, the police chief, advocates and more. He said there is no one part of the system or one policy that is going to "move the needle" on crime, and it is everyone's shared responsibility.

"What we learned and what we understand about our criminal justice system is that if we each pull our own weight — that's the individual accountability," Keller said. "I've got to do my job as mayor, APD has to do their job as a police department. But every other piece in that chain, from the courts, to the criminal justice system, to the detention centers, to the attorneys involved, all of the above have to do their part as well."

In August, 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove was shot and killed at Washington Middle School. Police say a classmate, 13-year-old Juan Saucedo Jr., had taken his father's handgun and shot Hargrove after he confronted him about being a bully.

Surrounded by family members wearing shirts printed with a picture of her son, Hargrove's mother, Colette Wise, spoke at the news conference about the need for "common sense solutions" to gun violence. The Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety Act would have made it a crime in some circumstances if a person doesn't secure a firearm and a minor gets ahold of it and uses it to threaten or harm someone else. It did not pass during the legislative session.

"We never want to see another family go through the sadness that my family went through with losing Bennie," Wise said. "We must stop the senseless gun violence and protect the young children."

Responding to questions after the news conference, Keller said he hopes to have better luck implementing this year's action items since the legislative session will be 60 days long instead of 30 days and lawmakers won't be facing elections.

"Participation is stronger and the situation with a long session after elections is a much better setup for change," Keller said.

Learn more: To see the items on the last Metro Crime Initiative click here.