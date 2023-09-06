City lawyer charged with DUI crashed into NYPD car: prosecutors

A city lawyer busted Tuesday after a drunken hit-and-run crash struck an NYPD patrol car in Brooklyn and kept going, prosecutors allege in a court filing.

Assistant Corporation Counsel Philip Simonelli, 29, was driving a 2012 Toyota Camry when he hit the marked police car just before 2:20 a.m. on 5th St. and 2nd Ave. in Gowanus, according to a criminal complaint.

He then blew through several red lights, and drove onto a sidewalk, the complaint alleges. One of the officers in the patrol car noticed the tell-tale signs of intoxication –– watery eyes, the smell of booze on his breath, and an unsteady gait, according to the complaint.

The two officers in the vehicle were hospitalized for minor bruises, law enforcement sources said.

Police said he refused to take a breath test.

Though he’s alleged to have fled the crash, prosecutors are only pursuing driving while intoxicated charges against him — though he could face additional charges as the investigation proceeds, according to law enforcement sources.

Simonelli began working with the city as a student legal specialist while pursuing a legal degree at CUNY School of Law in 2018, records show. The Law Department hired him as a salaried employee in 2020, and he makes an annual salary of $75,277, according to city records.

“We are reviewing the circumstances surrounding this event,” a Law Department spokesman said Wednesday.

Simonelli was arraigned Wednesday in Brooklyn and released without bail.

He did not immediately return messages seeking comment Wednesday.