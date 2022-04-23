City leaders, community members gather to go ‘All in for Homewood’

City leaders, workers and community members gathered Saturday to go ‘All in for Homewood.’

The group spent the afternoon tackling illegal dumping, overgrown lots, and blight in the neighborhood.

Leaders said these efforts are just a small part in stopping the ongoing violence in Pittsburgh.

