City leaders to consider long-term rental rules

Sep. 2—City officials mostly reacted favorably to Burningtree Drive Southeast resident Chris Farris' suggestion last week that the controversial build-to-rent issue creates an opportunity for the city to address broader issues with long-term rentals.

Problems posed by long-term rentals — particularly absentee landlords, dilapidated housing and overcrowded homes — have long been recognized by city officials, but few steps have been taken to comprehensively address them.

Farris was one of several people who spoke at last week's City Council meeting against build-to-rent developments, a business plan in which a developer builds homes and then sells them to investors who rent out the properties.

Prominence Homes, of Birmingham, is the contractor for the new Foxwood Farm subdivision for Arthur Steber, of Team Elevator LLC in Birmingham. The first phase of the Burningtree-area subdivision is scheduled to become a build-to-rent development.

Farris told the City Council, which approved a six-month moratorium on build-to-rent developments, that there are larger issues with home rentals in the city. He suggested the council review the restrictions other cities put on long-term rentals while it prepares to consider a new zoning ordinance.

"While we encourage growth and development, it is vital that we remember the long-term effects that long-term rentals can have on the quality of life," Farris said. "As residents, we want to assure that we strike the right balance between progress and preserving the unique character of our city."

City officials reacted well to Farris' comments following the meeting. Mayor Tab Bowling said he believes that a review of long-term rentals "is worth discussing."

The mayor said the ongoing zoning rewrite "is going to give us some direction" toward how the city could move forward with enforcement of issues like long-term rentals.

"That's what the six months will be used for as we determine how we go about enforcement," Bowling said.

Councilman Kyle Pike said now is the time to examine long-term rental issues while the city is also examining the build-to-rent and short-term rental issues. A committee is working on proposals for an ordinance on short-term rentals, such as Airbnbs.

"We don't want it to be cumbersome or cost these people who own rental properties a lot of money," Pike said. "But I do think there's a benefit to knowing who owns the property and who's managing it. We have a lot of out-of-state landlords, so we need to know who the local contact is and who is addressing city code (compliance)." — Absentee owners

Council President Jacob Ladner said he "certainly hopes" the city will take a look at regulating long-term rentals.

"It's a real issue when you have the absentee owner," Ladner said. "It's about whether you know who owns the house and, if there are problems, are you able to contact them. We need to make sure those long-term rentals are kept up with code enforcement too."

Ladner said the discussion of long-term rentals would start with the Revenue, Planning, Community Development and Building department leaders "to get us something to look at."

Ladner said he's OK with increasing the number of employees if they're needed to enforce any new rules.

"As long as there's a logical, good business case to make for expanding headcount I'm definitely willing to look at it," Ladner said.

McMasters said they should "absolutely" do a review of long-term rental property management.

"(Councilman) Hunter (Pepper) had an issue with apartments recently, and I see stuff all of the time that are problems," McMasters said. "A lot of times we're not able to contact property owners when there's an issue. We need to be able to contact property owners to make sure they upkeep their property."

McMasters said he would be OK with a simple business license for a nominal fee.

"It doesn't need to be a colossal fee on this license," McMasters said. "It would just be a nominal fee that they would have to have every year. That way the community is able to contact the owner. We have to know where they are — whether they're in Decatur, Birmingham or Omaha, Nebraska. The city should be able to make contact with a property owner when an issue arises."

McMasters said the city has the necessary code enforcement employees in Community Development to make sure the rental property owners follow through with any required updates to their properties.

"We have an entire floor of people on the fifth floor (of City Hall) whose entire responsibility is code enforcement," McMasters said.

Pepper said he believes the city can solve its rental problems with the current ordinances.

"I think that we need to hold any and all property owners to the current standard of ordinances that we currently have," Pepper said. "The current ordinances that we have in place do just exactly what we need them to if we have somebody that you can identify as the property owner."

Pepper said the problem is Community Development "only has two or three people who are enforcing the entire city. We're obviously short-staffed in that department."

Farris said he owns one investment property that he rents in the city, and that maintaining the value of that property is important to him.

"It is imperative to remember that developers come from outside of our state," Farris said. "While we appreciate their contributions to our city, it is important they continue their investment in our city by maintaining their properties."

Farris said "it's only fair" to require that these developers and other multi-family development owners "adhere to certain standards and regulations just as local businesses must do."

He said these outside investors are renting their properties without adequate oversight by the city.

"I'm always against over-regulation but I truly believe in smart regulation," Farris said.

Farris said he researched the regulation of long-term rentals and related zoning restrictions. He said some communities have zoning restrictions that limit or prohibit the use of long-term rentals.

Many cities require landlords to obtain rental licenses or register their rental properties, he said.

"This helps assure that landlords are held accountable for maintaining safe and livable conditions and allows for better oversight," Farris said.

He said some cities have implemented routine inspections to assure that rental properties meet specific expectations and building code standards. Landlords may be required to pass inspections before obtaining or maintaining a rental license.

Farris said there are cities that have passed occupancy limits based on square-footage, number of bedrooms and other factors. — Past efforts

In 2018, the city's Legal Department retained Hand Arendall Farrison Sale LLC for $3,000 to provide legal services for the safe housing program. City Attorney Herman Marks said at the time that attorney Ben Goldman would provide advice and assist the city in writing new housing ordinances.

Wally Terry, city Director of Development prior to his retirement in 2020, said in 2018 that Goldman would help the city in dealing with group homes, rooming houses, short- and long-term rentals and absentee landlords.

Marks said last week that Goldman left his firm, and the safe-housing issue "just lost steam. We just had other priorities."

Terry last week said he still believes the city needs to look at long-term rentals as a whole. He said it's important that the Legal Department do a close review of whatever solutions the city comes up with to deal with issues related to long-term rentals.

"It's got some nuances that you really need to think through, including inspections," Terry said. "We were going to have the company or individual sign a modified inspection form that they were in compliance, and then use property management if they got so many tags during a certain timeline, like 12 months, that would have some repercussions."

Terry said the rules they were considering focused on landlords with multiple properties. They would only require one permit per landlord, who would then have to list all of his or her properties, he added.

"We didn't want to include landlords with only one or two properties," Terry said. "We wanted to give them some leeway because they weren't in the business of renting. Those aren't the ones who are causing the problems."

Terry said they weren't considering annual inspections. Instead, the property owners would have to sign a form that assured the city all of the rental homes were in compliance "and they would have to attest to this under the penalty of law. It would be stuff like fire protection and basic building codes, nothing elaborate."

Terry said they didn't want the regulation of rental homes to become a money-making venture for the city.

"The main reason is we wanted to know who the property manager is, where they live, how you get in touch with them, etc.," Terry said. "(Community Development Supervisor) David (Lee) and his inspectors may spend months sometimes trying to find the owner or who the property manager is.

He said they were considering penalties for landlords whose rental homes had property maintenance issues. Signing the form would allow the city to do inspections without having to go the City Council for approval of the inspections, Terry said.

"You can't just go inside a house," Terry said. "(The form) is how we would cover the inspections."

Terry said Community Development doesn't have enough people to inspect every rental property, "so in essence you would only be inspecting the ones that have problems. It would put more teeth into it because then they wouldn't have a license to operate. You could pull their license because of so many violations."

— bayne.hughes@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2432. Twitter @DD_BayneHughes.