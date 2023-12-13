City Leaders Debate Future Of Harborside Park

TechCrunch

Blue Origin is aiming to finally conclude a more than 15-month pause in operations of its New Shepard suborbital rocket, with the company announcing today that it will fly an uncrewed mission as early as December 18. The company confirmed the launch on its social media account following a Bloomberg report of an internal email on the new targeted date. New Shepard has been grounded since September 2022, when an issue with an engine nozzle triggered an auto-abort, which released the uncrewed capsule from the booster.