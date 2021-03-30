City leaders demand action over vicious NY attack

A vicious attack on an Asian American woman near New York City’s Times Square has drawn widespread condemnation and raised alarms about the failure of bystanders to intervene amid a rash of anti-Asian violence across the U.S. (March 30)

Video Transcript

GALE BREWER: It doesn't have to be this way. We have to stop this violence!

- That's right!

- Yes!

JERRY NADLER: We have witnessed Asian-Americans bloodied and beaten in stores, we have learned that Asian-American parents fear sending their children back to schools because of racial violence, and we have observed harrowing videos of verbal attacks aimed at Asian-Americans in our public spaces. It has to stop. And sadly, this is another example of an attack where bystanders did not take action to alert the authorities or assist the victim.

GALE BREWER: Under every single circumstance, you must do something if you see something!

- That's right!

[CLAPPING]

- This horror is our reality, the unprovoked attack--

Recommended Stories

  • Dems aim for July vote as Congress digs in on infrastructure

    Even before President Joe Biden unveiled his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan Wednesday, congressional committees were laying the groundwork for a major public works investment with the goal of passage over the summer. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cited July 4 as the date she would like to have an infrastructure bill approved, but that deadline could slip to later in the month, she told Democratic lawmakers in a conference call earlier this week, a senior Democratic aide said Wednesday. Biden wants $25 billion put into improving the nation’s airports, $115 billion for bridges and roads in the most critical need of repair and $17 billion for ports and waterways, for example.

  • Letters to the Editor: I had no idea I shouldn't ask Asian Americans 'where they're from.' I'll stop immediately

    'The fact that my question is offensive was eye-opening,' a reader writes. 'And I will try to not re-offend."

  • California man accused of using stun gun on police officer who had a heart attack during the Capitol riot has been arrested

    Daniel Rodriguez is accused of using a stun gun on DC Metropolitan Police Officer Mika Fanone who suffered a mild heart attack during the insurrection.

  • Michael Strahan reveals he's fixed trademark tooth gap ... 36 hours before April Fools' Day

    April Fools' Day comes earlier and earlier each year.

  • Suspect held for repeatedly kicking Asian American woman in New York

    The attack left the victim, 65, in hospital and police said the suspect made anti-Asian statements.

  • Japanese Scientists Discover Way to Help Regrow Teeth

    Recent findings by Japanese scientists reportedly open the possibility of a new drug that could help regenerate lost teeth in humans. Researchers at Kyoto University and the University of Fukui have found in animal studies that suppressing the uterine sensitization associated gene-1 (USAG-1) gene, by using its antibody, can efficiently lead to tooth growth. The report, published in Science Advances, noted that the USAG-1 antibody is able to stimulate tooth growth in mice suffering from a congenital condition known as tooth agenesis.

  • NYPD announce charges in Asian American attack

    A parolee convicted of killing his mother nearly two decades ago was arrested on assault and hate crime charges in an attack on an Asian American woman in New York City. (March 31)

  • S&P 500 nears 4,000 in push to make history

    The S&P 500 touched a fresh record high near the 4,000 mark on Wednesday, as investors anticipate more stimulus by way of President Biden's infrastructure plan.The Dow stumbled, falling 85 points, but the S&P 500 gained 14. The Nasdaq surged 201.Stocks have posted gains for four straight quarters.Details of the Biden plan and anticipation of the full reopening of the U.S. economy powered Wednesday's gain, says Riverfront Investment's Co-Chief Investment Officer for Global Fixed Income Kevin Nicholson."As we get more vaccinations, we're getting closer and closer to reopening the economy, and that's why the markets are moving higher, because you have to think about that. We've had about 70 percent of our economy --- you know, we're a service-oriented economy and 70 percent of our GDP comes from consumption and the service industry has been shut down; and so now that they are getting closer to reopening, I think that markets are reacting to that."Progress toward the reopening showed up in the latest hiring data. Private employers did the most hiring in six months in March, according to payroll processing company ADP. Much of the hiring came from the leisure and hospitality industry.In not-so-good news, pending home sales snapped an eight-month string of gains. Lack of inventory and higher mortgage rates were a drag.Sticking with the reopening theme: Delta, the final hold-out in keeping the middle seat clear as a precaution during the health crisis, is ending the practice starting May 1st. The move will allow it to sell more tickets on each flight as more Americans prepare to travel once vaccinated.And Microsoft was another big corporate story of the day. It won a close to $22 billion contract to supply the U.S. Army with augmented reality equipment.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Surprise Teen in Zoom Mentoring Session — and Send a Gift for Spring

    Meghan and Harry "saw her potential in a few short minutes," L.A. Works Executive Director Deborah Brutchey tells PEOPLE

  • NYC Mayor: Attack on Asian-American 'disgusting'

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the attack on an Asian American woman Monday afternoon is "absuolutely disgusting and outrageous." (March 30)

  • Man Sucker Punched, Loses Tooth in Random Attack in Washington DC

    An Asian man ended up with bruises, a lacerated lip and a missing front tooth after getting punched out of nowhere in Washington, D.C. The incident, which left Mintaro Oba bleeding on the ground, occurred on Wisconsin Avenue near Cleveland Park just after 1 p.m. on March 1. "I suddenly felt a sucker punch to the side," Oba told WUSA9. "I was knocked to the ground and found myself bleeding from my mouth with a lacerated lip and loss of a front tooth."

  • The top players in the Mexico national team player pool right now

    Should the USMNT deliver on its promise of a Golden Generation, it's likely that will feature the reversal of a run of inferiority to heated rivals Mexico.

  • Daimler to hit the gas on electric shift after strong start to 2021

    LONDON (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler said on Wednesday it will accelerate its shift to electric cars as it builds on a strong start to 2021 despite a global semiconductor chip shortage, but gave no details of how fast its car line-up will go electric. In common with German rivals BMW and Volkswagen, Daimler benefited from Chinese demand for high-margin luxury vehicles in the second half of 2020, which helped sales to recover from production shutdowns in the first part of the year. Daimler said it planned to speed up the electrification of its product range, but did not provide any specific detail.

  • Tennessee GOP pushes gun bill over law enforcement concerns

    When Tennessee lawmakers pushed last summer to increase penalties against demonstrators demanding police reform, they did so in the name of supporting law enforcement. Support for the permitless carry bill this year reflects an uncomfortable tension between GOP leaders' tendency to heap praise on law enforcement while ignoring those same officials' criticism of legislation that would remove the last vestige of permitting requirements for most gun owners. The Tennessee debate is playing out as national leaders call for increasing gun regulation in the aftermath of two mass shootings.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gleefully Dances on Matt Gaetz’s Political Grave

    ABCJimmy Kimmel had the unique pleasure of being the only late-night host not on hiatus during the week that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was embroiled in a sex-trafficking scandal. And on Wednesday night, he took full advantage of the situation.“Florida congressman Matt Gaetz is having a bad week after a bombshell report by the New York Times last night,” the host began. “If you’re not familiar with Matt Gaetz, this is his Twitter profile,” Kimmel added, putting up the photo of the congressman taking a selfie with Donald Trump that appears across the top of his page. “That should tell you all you need to know.”“Matt Gaetz is basically the shrimp tail in your Cinnamon Toast Crunch,” he continued. “He is not well-liked by anyone. And he is reportedly being investigated by the Department of Justice. They’re looking into whether or not he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her travel across state lines, which becomes sex trafficking.”Kimmel then reminded viewers that Gaetz was the only congressman, Democrat or Republican, who voted against an anti-human trafficking bill in 2017. “He’s one of the worst of the worst,” he said. “Even his fellow Republicans are reportedly celebrating this. But not only does Gaetz deny the charges, he tried to explain to Tucker Carlson last night that the real victim is him!”Gaetz Scandal’s Mystery ‘Extortion’ Figure Was Obsessed With a HostageFrom there, the late-night host dug deep into the extremely bizarre appearance Gaetz made on Fox News Tuesday night, during which he desperately tried and failed to find common ground with Carlson, at one point bringing up sexual-assault allegations that were raised against the Fox News host years earlier.“Tucker’s like, how the hell did I get roped into this?” Kimmel joked.In return, Carlson referred to his accuser as a “mentally ill” viewer and asserted that “being accused falsely is one of the worst things that can happen” to a person.“I know this because I do it almost every night on my show,” Kimmel added. “Although, to be fair to Tucker Carlson, all of his viewers are mentally ill.”Lisa Lampanelli on Roasting Trump and Her ‘Evil’ Mentor Don Jr. “This interview was so all over the place you’d think Matt Gaetz owned a pillow company,” the host continued, playing yet more unhinged highlights from the sit-down. He explained that despite Gaetz’s claims that the allegations all stem from a politically motivated extortion plot, it “isn’t a partisan investigation” and in fact originated under Trump’s Justice Department.Finally, Kimmel gleefully shared the baffled post-mortem that Carlson offered his viewers after his segment with Gaetz. “That was one of the weirdest interviews I’ve ever conducted,” Carlson said.“This is a man who interviewed someone who claims Hillary Clinton was running a satanic pedophile operation out of a pizza place,” Kimmel replied. “So there’s always a twist!”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Rare spectacled bear released back into the wild

    South America's spectacled bears are at risk of extinctionOne lucky bear called Pensilvania was rescued last yearLOCATION: DUITAMA, BOYACA, COLOMBIA The biggest threat to the bears' survival is illegal hunting Habitat loss is also a big problemShe received treatment for malnutrition and dental fracturesThis week she was released into a natural reserveShe will live in this protected site for Colombia's rich fauna and flora

  • Richard Branson is renting out his private estate on his second Caribbean island for the first time at $25,000 a night. Take a look inside the 3-villa compound.

    The 125-acre Moskito Island, which Branson bought in 2007, is just 2.5 miles from his other private island, Necker Island.

  • Matt Gaetz said he's talked to every conservative network about a post-Congress gig, but Fox News denied his claims, saying it had 'no interest in hiring him'

    No one with any level of authority has had conversations with Matt Gaetz for any of our platforms and we have no interest in hiring him," Fox said.

  • New photos from Mars: NASA's Ingenuity helicopter stretches its legs, while the Curiosity rover stars in a selfie

    Two sets of photos taken on Mars recently showcase NASA's growing efforts to explore the red planet.

  • New York prosecutors subpoenaed the bank records of the Trump Organization's longtime CFO

    Allen Weisselberg has a deep knowledge of Trump's financial dealings and "knows where the bodies are buried," one ex-prosecutor said.