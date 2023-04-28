City leaders to discuss 'gun violence involving children' at Friday press briefing

City leaders are expected to hold a press conference Friday morning to "highlight recent alarming incidents of gun violence involving children."

Mayor Andrew J. Ginther, Columbus police Chief Elaine Bryant, City Attorney Zach Klein and Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts, are all expected to speak at the briefing.

It is unclear what specifically will be discussed. A notice to media on Friday said city officials will talk about gun violence involving children; the city's pre-scheduled video stream of the event said it was related to a "safety update - gun violence."

On Wednesday there was a press conference touting the "unqualified success" of "Operation Overdrive," a six-month effort involving local and federal law enforcement partners that targeted the Easthaven neighborhood. More than 50 arrests were made in the operation, which Ginther said targeted "truly (the) worst of the worst."

Related Coverage: UNDER FIRE

During Wednesday's press conference, Ginther mentioned an uptick in homicides in the city but did not elaborate or discuss youth violence. The city has had 53 homicides so far in 2023, an increase of 47% over the same time in 2022.

Of the 53 homicides this year, three have involved teenagers being shot and killed.

Police also said at Wednesday's press conference that three "Glock switches," devices that can turn a semi-automatic firearm into a fully automatic one, were seized during "Operation Overdrive."

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: City leaders to discuss gun violence among youth at Friday event