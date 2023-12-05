City leaders to host Wellness Center ribbon cutting Friday in downtown Victorville

Nearly 18 months after breaking ground, city officials on Friday, Dec.8 will cut the ribbon on its Wellness Center, a facility they described as a key component to reduce homelessness in Victorville.

Victorville officials will unveil its first-of-its-kind wellness center at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, at 16902 First Street, on the north side of the railroad tracks.

“We are proud to be among the cities taking action to address the issue of homelessness head on,” Mayor Debra Jones said. “Our Victorville Wellness Center is the result of tremendous collaboration from our community including task force members and service organizations who helped us envision a center of hope and healing to break the cycle of homelessness.”

The event will include an address by City Manager Keith Metzler, City Planner Scott Webb, Jones and other state and local partners.

Following the ribbon cutting, there will be guided tours and a reception. The city will also host open houses and guided tours of the campus from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Focused on wellness

The wellness center will be the first low-barrier, non-congregate emergency shelter to offer interim housing and wraparound support services with a medical and recuperative care clinic on-site.

The non-congregate design of the modular housing units will offer 110 separate units with a minimum capacity of 170 beds. The center will also include community spaces, a dog kennel, a community garden, and recreational sports courts.

Altogether, the housing units and support service buildings comprise 25,920 square feet of new construction on 4.5 acres of city-owned land.

Construction of the wellness center was funded primarily through a $28 million Homekey Grant from the California Department of Housing and Community Development.

Housing operations at the center are expected to begin in the coming weeks before the holidays and will continue to ramp up into January.

The public can register for tours of the facility at vv.city/wcopenhouse.

