City leaders seek end to spate of violence

Jun. 16—Brunswick city commissioners are calling for an end to the city's recent spike in violence in the wake of the shooting death of a 16-year-old Brunswick High School student and football player.

They say it's time to build better programs for Brunswick's youth, take a stand against violence and work diligently to build a fully staffed police department with the support it needs to fight crime.

City Commissioner Kendra Rolle took to social media on Wednesday evening to mourn the loss of 16-year-old Mykal Ellis. He was gunned down Tuesday night in the 2600 block of Johnston Street less than a week after a midday drive-by shooting in the same block left two people wounded. Mykal was a rising sophomore running back on the Brunswick High School football team who police said was not the intended target. Mykal was simply a teenager focused on going to school and playing sports, police said.

Shootings have become at least a weekly occurrence during the past few months in the city and the surrounding unincorporated areas of Glynn County, and Rolle said it is time for a change.

"Once again gun violence has struck in our city," Rolle said on her Facebook profile, Rolle for Brunswick. "Children deserve to feel safe in their everyday environments. We must work together as a city to reduce the frequency of these terrible events that leave families shattered and children fearful. It's time to put the guns down!!! As an elected official this is my plea for us to come together with a vision for our city. Our youth are depending on us."

Rolle said on Thursday morning when she spoke to The News on the phone that she was preparing to go to a session on public safety at a National League of Cities conference for Black elected officials in Jackson, Mississippi. She said it is time for Brunswick to look at what other cities have done to address crime issues.

"At times, things might not be working, so you venture out and look at what else we can do," Rolle said.

She believes creating a strong program for mentoring youth can combat the ability of gangs and negative influences from turning teenagers into criminals

"We have to come together as people, not just on social media," she said. "This is our community."

Commissioner Felicia Harris said reestablishing the Brunswick Recreation Department produces an opportunity to provide that mentorship, which has been sorely lacking. She warned city leaders a little more than a decade ago that handing control of the city's rec department over to Glynn County would have a negative impact on the future because programs would be less accessible to the children who need them.

Today, many of the people perpetrating the shootings in Brunswick are of the age group that missed out on programs formerly offered at city parks, Harris said.

"Now we are seeing the dividends of disrupting a program that was so instrumental in these kids' lives," Harris said. "Increased law enforcement is necessary to ensure the overall safety of all our citizens, but that's not going to solve the problem. We have a new epidemic of hopelessness."

There is not one answer to solve the problem of violence and gangs in the community, Harris said, but having a robust set of recreation programs, including sports, clubs and other activities, is important to teach youth respect, discipline, leadership and skills for their futures.

"Now we have the opportunity to come back even stronger," Harris said.

The city's new recreation department is set to start in September.

On the law enforcement side of the issue, Rolle said police chief Kevin Jones and his staff are creating a gang task force. Although police have not said Mykal's killing was gang-related, they have acknowledged recently that gangs are a problem and that they are more sophisticated than ever.

Commissioner Julie Martin said she supports increased law enforcement efforts, including restarting the joint Glynn-Brunswick Violent Crimes Task Force that operated a decade ago when violent crimes spiked.

"We need to be shoulder to shoulder as a community in taking full action and justice in getting those responsible put away and preventing access to weapons," Martin said.

She was heartbroken by Mykal's killing, calling it senseless.

"Mykal's life was cut short and we all mourn for his family, friends and the effect his life had on our community," Martin said. "Our local police forces and sheriff's office are putting a concentrated effort into fighting these crimes."

Commissioner Johnny Cason agrees that a healthy recreation department will be positive for Brunswick's youth. He thinks first, however, it's time for the city manager to focus more resources on recruiting police officers.

The Brunswick Police Department is short staffed and needs more "feet on the street" to put a stop to violent crimes.

"To me, it is all about having a stronger police department and having it fully staffed," Cason said.

A gang task force is a good start, but having a full-time gang officer, as the department used to employ, who goes into the schools and educates children about the dangers of gang affiliation is also important.

"Chief Kevin Jones needs to be given the resources to do their job," Cason said.

Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson said this week that he wants to speak with Mykal's family before commenting about the ongoing violence. He did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.