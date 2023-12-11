City leaders share thoughts on Bank of America renovations following weak Panthers season

It’s no secret that the Panthers haven’t had the best season this year.

The question still stands: how will that impact next year’s discussions of renovations to the Bank of America Stadium?

ALSO READ: City discussed $1.2 billion framework for Panthers stadium renovations

Channel 9′s Joe Bruno has reported that Charlotte City Council has discussed a $1.2 billion framework for stadium renovations, with half of the funds coming from taxpayers.

City leaders told Bruno while the perception of the Panthers right now may not be that great, renovating Bank of America Stadium is about more than just football.

“Certainly having a winning team helps; right, people support winners,” Malcolm Graham from District 2 said, “but I think what we have to do is talk to the community about the business case for supporting Tepper Sports and Entertainment.”

(WATCH BELOW: Panthers’ TE Hayden Hurst diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia)