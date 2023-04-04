City leaders split on Request for JEA carveout in controversial utility bill

City leaders are split on how to best fight back against a bill they fear could ultimately lead to the sale of JEA.

Some council members are pushing a new resolution looking for a JEA carveout.

City council just unanimously approved a resolution last week expressing strong opposition to the bill moving in the Florida Legislature that would potentially reduce JEA’s contribution to city coffers by $100 million a year - Representing about six percent of the city’s current $1.7 billion budget.

But after members of the Duval delegation asked for specific solutions, rather than unilateral opposition, Councilmember Nick Howland (R-Group 3 At-Large) is now proposing another resolution - This time seeking a JEA carveout.

“I think it’s the way to minimize risk. That’s a risk that I think should be unpalatable to all of us,” said Howland.

But councilmembers were split on whether to remain untied with other publicly owned utilities in total opposition or protect JEA above all else.

“If we stand strong, I think it goes down. If we start trying to carve ourselves out, I think it’s going to pass,” said Councilmember Randy DeFoor (R-District 14).

The utility bill has only one committee remaining in the House.

A similar bill stalled in the Senate.

But JEA representatives noted a third bill, which currently wouldn’t affect JEA, could be amended going forward to mirror the House language.

That bill was approved by its first Senate committee Tuesday afternoon.

Despite a mixed response from councilmembers, Howland indicated he plans to move ahead with his updated resolution.

He argued a carveout may be the only way to save city leaders from having to fill a massive hole in the budget.

“And not just a difficult position for city council, but a difficult position for the next mayor. That is a huge impact to the budget and we’re gonna have to look at how we either cut services and programs or raise other revenues if we don’t retain that JEA contribution,” said Howland.

As of Tuesday, the utility bills had not been officially placed on the agenda for any future hearings, which generated some optimism among city leaders.

But no legislation is officially dead until lawmakers close out their session in early May.

