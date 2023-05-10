City leadership outline long road ahead for internal, criminal investigation from use of force incident

Columbia city leadership has responded further to a police use-of-force incident that left a man being arrested bloody.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday outside Harpo's Bar and Grill. In video posted online, the man already was on the ground from Harpo's security when officers arrived. During the course of the arrest the man was punched in the face multiple times by one of the two officers, causing injuries that bled.

The police department handed over reports and information to the Boone County Sheriff's Office for a criminal investigation and the police department is conducting its own internal investigation.

"The city and the Columbia Police Department take matters like this very seriously," City Manager De’Carlon Seewood said in a news release. "I am confident the Internal Affairs investigation, as well as the criminal investigation, are the appropriate next steps."

The city is following state law and city ordinances to proceed with an in-depth incident review, he added.

"The city prides itself on providing the highest standard of service and holds employees accountable when their actions do not reflect those standards," Seewood said.

The city outlined the internal investigation process in the statement issued Wednesday morning.

This includes interviews with 24-hours notice to the officer under investigation, though police department policy extends that by up to 48 hours. Following subject and witness interviews internal affairs has up to 90 days to complete an investigation, though 60-day extensions could be granted.

Since there also is a criminal investigation, extensions of the internal investigation may be granted for after the criminal investigation concludes.

Once a preliminary finding is made, officers that are the subject of an investigation have a minimum of seven days to appeal a determination, the city said in the release.

"The men and women who work at the Columbia Police Department are responsible for the safety and wellbeing of the citizens of Columbia above all else," said Mayor Barbara Buffaloe in the release. "As a result, they are held to high standards regarding their conduct and professionalism in responding to calls for service.

"Council condemns unreasonable use of force by police officers and expects a thorough investigation. I trust City management to take appropriate action once the investigation is complete."

Columbia citizen oversight groups like Race Matters, Friends and Hold CoMo Accountable, among other individuals, said they consistently call on fundamental changes to the city's law enforcement culture.

“While Columbia’s elected leaders and many others have expressed concern and disgust over this gruesome video of police abuse, they have yet another opportunity to turn hollow words into hard action,” said Renee Carter, Race Matters, Friends president. “Columbia must create an independent investigative Community Police Review Board.

"Our city must fundamentally alter its law enforcement culture. Columbia’s governance must change immediately, because we can no longer allow our families, friends and neighbors to suffer by idle or blood-stained hands."

The May 7 incident is another in a string of law enforcement abuse incidents, Race Matters, Friends added, noting there still are unanswered questions from the death of Quillan Jacobs in 2021.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Police use of force prompts further city leadership statement